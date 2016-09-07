Eiler’s bat fuels Rock Creek to comeback win over Tupelo

BOKCHITO – While Rock Creek ace hurler Josh Eiler wasn’t as sharp as normal on the mound, his bat provided enough support to fuel the Mustangs to a big comeback and sweep of baseball action against Tupelo and Colbert.

The Mustangs rallied from a 5-0 deficit to stun fourth-rated Tupelo, 6-5, before dispatching county rival Colbert, 7-1, in the nightcap on Tuesday.

Rock Creek 6, Tupelo 5

It wasn’t pretty but the host Mustangs managed to rally for a critical victory with some late inning heroics.

Tupelo built an early advantage, scoring two runs in the first and three in the third for a 5-0 edge before Rock Creek came alive.

Eiler’s grand slam in the fifth inning put Rock Creek on the board and cut the margin to a single run. Two frames later the Mustangs loaded the bases with one out, stringing together three hits, including a nice bunt single from Darren Ashby. Sam Roper then smacked a sacrifice fly to deep left that knotted the score and forced extra innings.

Christian McGowen came on in relief to strike out two of the three Tigers he faced, setting the stage for the bottom of the eighth.

It was Eiler again with a walk off single for the game winner which broke the deadlock as he finished with three hits and five RBI.

Roper totaled a pair of hits and scored once while Ashby had two hits and scored twice. McGowen, Noe Alaniz, Davis Rogers and Luke Jestis had one hit apiece.

Eiler didn’t figure in the pitching decision but battled through seven innings on the mound, working out of several jams as he yielded five runs (only two of which were earned) on 10 hits but eight crucial strikeouts.

“It was really a struggle for us all day, in all areas of the game,” Rock Creek head coach Kyle Wingfield said. “We struggled to pitch, catch and hit it early. I think Josh really settled in during the middle innings to calm things down and give us a chance.

“We finally put some good swings on the ball late and were able to score some runs to pick up the win.”

Rock Creek 7, Colbert 1

Christian McGowen recorded up his second mound victory of the day with a dominant effort as he worked all seven innings, allowing a single unearned run on three hits with a whopping 15 strikeouts.

Roper finished with one hit and scored twice. Alaniz and Jestis also posted a hit as well as driving in a run apiece.

McGowen and Rogers also added hits for the Mustangs, who improved to 15-5 on the season heading into a big showdown with second-ranked Byng at home on Friday.

Rock Creek’s Josh Eiler fires in a pitch during Tuesday’s baseball action against Tupelo. Eiler battled through seven innings on the mound but provided the big spark with his bat, including a grand slam and walkoff single to give the Mustangs a 6-5 extra-inning victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_JoshEiler.jpg Rock Creek’s Josh Eiler fires in a pitch during Tuesday’s baseball action against Tupelo. Eiler battled through seven innings on the mound but provided the big spark with his bat, including a grand slam and walkoff single to give the Mustangs a 6-5 extra-inning victory.