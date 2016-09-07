Durant win streak reaches 11 with McAlester romp

A week off sure didn’t seem to cool the red hot Durant Lady Lions on Tuesday as they rolled to another 12-0 romp over rival McAlester in just their second home game of the season.

Over the past two years, Durant is now 4-0 against the softball Lady Buffs, winning by a combined margin of 56-0 in those contest.

Winners of 11 straight games, the Lady Lions have outscored their past eight opponents by a staggering 97-1 margin.

It was much the same menu for the surging squad on Tuesday as they jumped out to a commanding lead quickly and cruised home from there, improving to 16-3 on the season in the process.

After holding McAlester scoreless in the top of the first, the hosts went to work immediately with back-to-back singles from Haley Morgan and Sydney Hampton to start the game. The damage came with two outs however with Breanna Simmons, Hannah Hime and Shayla Harper all drilling RBI doubles before a run-scoring single from Tristyn Hamilton capped a four-run opening frame.

Durant doubled that output in the next inning as it batted completely around the lineup. Hampton delivered a three-run triple and Hime blasted a three-run homer for the key blows in the eight-run explosion. Hamilton and Destinee Lewis also contributed run-scoring singles with Rachel Lamb and Harper adding additional hits.

The Lady Lions then put it in cruise control with plenty of cushion, getting singles from Jaylin Ford and Jayci Phillips for their final hits.

Hampton worked four strong innings for the pitching victory, allowing a single hit with five strikeouts and a walk to improve her record in the circle to 15-1.

Durant will have a busy week with a makeup game at home on Thursday against Hugo before hosting its annual tournament at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday.

Teams in the tournament include Byng, Antlers, Calera, Sulphur, Ada, Hugo, Ardmore, Valliant, Guthrie, Rattan, Tishomingo, Duncan, McAlester, Dickson, Colbert, Madill, Tecumseh, Caney and El Reno.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

