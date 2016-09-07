Ardmore to bring old fashioned ground attack

If you enjoyed watching the Oklahoma Sooners of the 1970s and early 80s, you’d probably like watching the Ardmore Tigers’ brand of offense.

“This is just good, ole-fashioned football we run,” Ardmore coach Josh Newby said last week. “We are not playing basketball on grass. We just line up and try to physically dominate up front.”

The Tigers showed that in-your-face style in full last week, completely dismantling rival Ada, 40-7, while christening their newly renovated Noble Stadium. The new “Field Turf” seemed to accentuate an already speed and quickness edge the Tigers had.

Ardmore dominated to the tune of 513 net offensive yards to just 176 yards for Ada. The Tigers averaged 8.4 yards per rushing play with a whopping 471 yards on the ground and never punted the entire night.

The “flex-bone” offense scored on four of their five first half possessions and their first two second half possessions while rolling up huge offensive numbers. Only two Tiger possessions did not yield points against the overmatched Cougar defense.

An interception by Ada’s Tanner Gilliam inside the Cougar five ended the final Ardmore possession late in the first half. And a 15-play drive meant to shorten the game that ate up nine minutes of clock in the fourth ended with Ardmore turning the ball over on downs at the Ada 28-yard line with just under four minutes left in the game. The rest of the night the Tigers ended in the end zone.

Junior fullback Chantz Scurry was the workhorse for the Ardmore offense against Ada, rushing 19 times for 110 yards and two scores. Speedster Jordan Roberts also ran for over 100 yards as the Tigers ran the ball almost at will inside and then outside with the sweep and option game.

To add to Ada’s woes the Cougars lost two starting linebackers to injuries for an extended period while trying to slow down the Ardmore onslaught.

“I challenged the players to win in the trenches,” Newby said. “And they all answered the challenge with great play up front on both sides of the football against the Cougars.”

A bit overshadowed was the play of the Tiger defense that held the Cougars to just 24 rushes for 90 yards and another 86 passing yards. Ada managed just 11 first downs to Ardmore’s 27 as the Tigers dominated the time of possession battle.

Bill Baker of the Daily Ardmoreite contributed to this story

Durant’s defense rose to the occasion in the second half a week ago against Poteau, including this big stop by Landon Tubbs (45) and Parker Morgan (51). The Lions will have a stiff test this week against an Ardmore offense that produced nearly 500 yards rushing against Ada in the season opener. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DurantDefense.jpeg Durant’s defense rose to the occasion in the second half a week ago against Poteau, including this big stop by Landon Tubbs (45) and Parker Morgan (51). The Lions will have a stiff test this week against an Ardmore offense that produced nearly 500 yards rushing against Ada in the season opener.