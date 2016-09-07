Make plans for SOSU home opener now

Time ran out with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter when a Savage Storm field goal went wide at Henderson State in the season opener.

Coach Bo Atterberry’s team played the wheels off preseason favorite and defending Great American Conference champion HSU only to come up inches short of what probably would have been a 14-13 win in a major upset.

The Storm had to settle for a 13-11 defeat that will set the stage for the home opener Saturday evening

The Storm will open the home season here Saturday when Ouachita Baptist, picked to finish third in the preseason poll, visits Paul Laird Field for a 6 p.m. conference shootout.

Something new has been added for this game with Southeastern faculty, staff, students, parents and the community invited to have Breakfast with the Storm at 9:30 a.m. in the Glen D. Johnson Student Union cafeteria. Breakfast is priced at $5.60 plus tax and attendees will have the opportunity to meet the players in an informal setting.

Ouachita Baptist’s Tigers hosted East Central’s Tigers in the opening game and posted a 42-28 victory at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, just across the street from Henderson State.

In other games: Harding topped Oklahoma Baptist, 38-7; Southern Arkansas edged Southwestern 21-17; Northwestern nipped Arkansas-Monticello 59-56; and Arkansas Tech blanked Southern Nazarene 46-0.

This week’s schedule: Arkansas Tech will be at Oklahoma Baptist in a noon kickoff. All other games begin at 6 p.m. with Ouachita Baptist at Southeastern; Southwestern at Arkansas-Monticello; Henderson State at East Central; Harding at Southern Nazarene; and Northwestern at Southern Arkansas.

Ouachita Baptist’s Ke’Vontae Pope will draw special attention here Saturday night after the 5-10, 185-pound wide receiver was named the GAC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Pope is the first player in GAC history to return a season-opening kickoff (97 yards) for a touchdown. His only other return went a mere 51 yards and he added five receptions for 129 yards, including an 88-yard TD grab in the third quarter.

Kris Oliver led the Tigers with 22 carries for 99 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Austin Warford added 12 carries for 78 yards and one TD.

Warford hit eight of 10 passes for 162 yards and one score with a long gain of 86 yards.

Southeastern countered with C. B. Cantwell completing 16 of 21 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Ronnie Green paced the running game with 19 carries for 76 yards and Devlon Wortham added 14 carries for 51 yards.

Kaymon Farmer, 5-5, 150, senior from Pittsburg, Texas, caught six passes for 61 yards to tie Daniel Nichols’ career record of 192 receptions.

Bryce Steele had five grabs for 59 yards and one touchdown with a long gain of 27.

Raheem Wilson, 5-11, 185, senior from DeSoto, Texas, had one interception and now is two away from tying the school career record of 16.

Start Saturday by having Breakfast with the Storm and finish it at Paul Laird Field with the Storm and Ouachita Baptist Tigers.

Harold Harmon is retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern