Seven Hunting Tips As Early Teal Time Arrives in Texoma

With the Labor Day holiday safely in the rearview mirror, the next act on the autumn wingshooting calendar is waiting in the wings, scheduled to arrive this weekend as the 2016 Oklahoma early teal season opens up and runs from September 10 through 25.

With a daily bag limit of six early teal this year, the early migrating blue-winged teal (along with the occasional green-winged teal) are already flying south through the Central Flyway, weeks ahead of this fall’s main course waterfowl hunting action.

Accordingly, what has been a trickle of teal moving through the area in recent days should be maxing out over the next couple of weeks as these fast flying little ducks ride the first autumn cool fronts into the southern Great Plains in conjunction with the mid-September full moon cycle.

While 2016 bluewing breeding numbers are down 22-percent from last year, the fast flying fowl with the powder blue wing patch are still in great shape this fall, sitting some 34-percent above the 1955-2016 long term average (LTA). Greenwings? They are up five percent from a year ago and an amazing 104-percent over the LTA.

With solid numbers of these little ducks preparing to blow through the region on their southward journey towards the Gulf Coast, Mexico and Central America, how can an aspiring early teal hunter be successful?

First, by being legal. While the basics of needing a valid Oklahoma hunting license, HIP certification, any required hunter education, a state waterfowl stamp, a Federal duck stamp, a plugged shotgun and only non-toxic shotshell loads certainly applies, there are other rules and regulations to heed. As always, read the current Oklahoma hunting regulations book carefully before venturing afield.

Second, get out and scout the shallow water marshes, reservoir mud flats, river sand bars and stock tanks that attract these diminutive puddle ducks every September. Given the here today, gone tomorrow nature of migrating teal and the fact is that a good pair of binoculars might be the most important piece of teal hunting equipment that a hunter can own.

When you find where teal are buzzing by, landing and feeding today — the proverbial “X” spot that waterfowlers are always trying to discover — that’s where your decoys need to be bobbing the following dawn.

Third, use the right decoys. While specialized blue-winged teal decoys by the likes of Avery’s Greenhead Gear, Final Approach, Tanglefree or Avian X are all nice to have in the bag, all you really need are some drab-colored hen blocks.

Why? Because all of the teal that you will see right now are wearing drab plumage, not the brilliant breeding colors they’ll sport later on this fall. So whether you use teal or mallard blocks, err on the side of dullness and toss out a dozen or two plain old brown hen decoys and you’ll be good to go.

Fourth, go easy on the calling. Teal — especially early in the fall — don’t need raucous mallard highballs and comeback calls very often. In fact, a soft and short mallard greeting call, some contented hen quacks and a feed chuckle or two is usually enough.

Better yet, get a Yentzen blue-winged teal call made by Charlie Holder and the crew down at Sure-Shot Game Calls in Groves, Texas (http://sureshotgamecalls.com) to use in making the staccato quacks of teal. Add in a few teal peeps and whistles from their 7-in-1 Rascal duck call and you’re in business when it comes to early teal hunting.

Fifth, shoot the right shotgun choke and load combination when you chase teal, remembering that these are not the big and heavily plumaged waterfowl that hunters will pursue later on this fall.

A good place to start is with an improved cylinder coupled with the required non-toxic loads sporting shotgun pellet sizes in the #3-4 range for steel and the #4-6 range for loads filled with Hevi-Shot or other similar materials.

Sixth, keep in mind that most of the time, a hunter simply can’t get a big enough lead on a fast flying teal. If you miss – and you certainly will – it will almost always be behind the rapidly departing teal, not out in front of it.

Finally, while early teal may serve as a tempting wingshooting snack for waterfowl hunting adventures later on this fall, don’t make the mistake of not taking this early action seriously enough.

Meaning that hunters should wear Realtree, Mossy Oak or Sitka Gear camouflage that matches their surroundings along with the wearing of face masks and gloves. Also pick up spent shotgun shell hulls, don’t move until ready to shoot, hide in natural-looking blinds and carry plenty of ammo in your blind bag.

Why the last suggestion? Because if you hunt early teal, you’ll errantly shoot at more than a few of these flighty little waterfowl cruising through the decoys with high-speed corkscrew maneuvers that can make a fighter pilot turn green — or blue— with envy.

Despite that possibility, if the wind doesn’t shift to the north and a hunter does his scouting homework, then expect to bag enough early teal to bring home a few smiles on sun-burned faces.

Because with the mild weather of early fall, plenty of fast shooting action and an abundance of targets, the two-week long season serves as a perfect tune-up for veterans and a great introduction to waterfowl hunting for wide-eyed youngsters and novice hunters.

Add in some polishing work for the retriever before the big show arrives in November and December along with some great table fare for the grill – bluewings might be the overall best eating duck – and what’s not to like about early teal hunting?

The mosquitoes, perhaps, but that’s a small price to pay for a chance to chase away a case of the early fall wingshooting blues, even if the September season is nothing more than a hunting version of an hors d’oeuvres.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

Despite warm weather and plenty of mosquitos, there is much to like about the 2016 early teal season that opens up this weekend across southern Oklahoma. For hunters like Mossy Oak pro-staffer J.J. Kent (above), the September season provides some fast wingshooting action and the possibility of some of the year’s best table fare as blue-winged and green-winged teal quickly migrate through the Red River Valley. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TealPhoto.jpg Despite warm weather and plenty of mosquitos, there is much to like about the 2016 early teal season that opens up this weekend across southern Oklahoma. For hunters like Mossy Oak pro-staffer J.J. Kent (above), the September season provides some fast wingshooting action and the possibility of some of the year’s best table fare as blue-winged and green-winged teal quickly migrate through the Red River Valley.