Calera, Bennington set up semifinal rematch

CALERA – Tournament host Calera notched two victories and Bennington won a tight one Thursday evening to highlight the opening day of the Red River Classic.

The Bulldogs had no trouble in a 12-0 win over Turner before surviving Boswell, 5-4, in the nightcap to improve to 9-6 on the season.

Bennington, ranked seventh in Class B, needed a late run to dispatch Caney, 4-3, and advance in the winner’s bracket as the Bears upped their record to 15-4.

The two teams will meet again in tonight’s semifinals starting at 8 o’clock in a rematch from Tuesday when Calera posted a 6-1 win.

Calera 12, Turner 0

The Calera Bulldogs wasted little time making a statement right out of the chute in the opening game on Thursday.

The Bulldogs drew the early morning game against Turner and came away with a 12-0 run-rule victory in just three innings.

Calera hurler Luke Weddle got in three innings of work and kept batters at bay with five strikeouts, allowing two hits and giving up one walk.

Third baseman Shawn Harper had the gem play of the game when he hit a grand slam homerun over the leftfield wall. Cooper Hamiltion finished with two RBI, a double and a triple.

“I thought it was a good start to the weekend by getting the win,” said Calera head coach Rick Teafatiller. “We were able to get almost everyone in the game. If the weather cooperates, it should be a good weekend for baseball.”

Calera did all of its damage in the first inning against Turner.

Leadoff hitter Cooper Hamiltion got things going with a liner in the gap for a triple. Then Weddle and Harper both drew walks to load the bases.

James Vazquez stepped up and drove in Calera’s first run with a single into the outfield gap. Calera was gifted three more runs after Zach Maynard, Chase Hamiltion and Payton Colter were all hit by pitches.

With the bases still loaded, Tristan Corbin and Rylan Neal each hit RBI singles. Cooper Hamiltion went to the plate for the second time in the inning and smashed a two-run double into outfield. Weddle was plunked to load the bases again, setting the stage for Harper, who delivered in a big way as he found the pitch and went yard for a grand slam home run for the final margin.

Bennington 4, Caney 3

The Bennington Bears put another notch in the win column Thursday as they won the dog fight against Caney 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Bennington pitcher Tucker McWilliams fired 5 1/3 innings but didn’t get the win as the game tied when he left the mound. Kody Powell came in as relief and recorded three strike outs and grabbed the win. Caney’s hurler Bryce Self pitched a complete game with four strikeouts.

Caney took an early 1-0 edge but Bennington tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs McWilliams got on base with a single and Powell hit a single to rightfield. Garrett Mitchell followed by hammering the ball into the gap for an RBI.

The Bears threatened again with the bases load, but a pop fly ended the rally.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Bennington broke the tie and scored two runs to take a 3-1 lead. Johnny Mays reached on a throwing error and Andrew McDonald hit the ball past a diving centerfielder all the way to the wall for a RBI triple. Bradley Dill drove in the last run on an infield single to finish the inning.

The Cougars tried the blow game wide open in the top of fifth inning with the bases load, but only came away with one run. Logan Palomine and Calvin McBride each had singles and Preston Green drew a walk. Jaystin Perry hit a sacrifice fly for a run that cut into the Bears’ lead, but Steelin Nutter struck out to end the inning and Bennington held on to a slim 3-2 lead.

Caney once again loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning as Self, Kord Crews and Tate Boenme all singled off McWilliams. That’s when Powell took over in the jam and struck out three batters, but one run scored on an error and Caney tied the game at 3.

Bennington went down in order in the bottom of the sixth inning and Caney loaded the bases again in the seventh, but couldn’t take advantage of their scoring opportunity leaving three men on base.

In the bottom of the seventh the Bears finally got the break they needed.

McWilliams led the inning off a monster hit off the centerfield wall for a triple. With one out Mitchell hit the ball to the short stop and the throw went wide to first base. The players collided and the Caney first baseman dropped the ball allowing McWilliams to trot across with the winning run.

Calera pitcher Luke Weddle struck out five in just three innings of work on Thursday as the Bulldogs rolled over Turner, 12-0, in the first game of their Invitational Tournament. They will face Bennington in the semifinals tonight at 8 o’clock. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LukeWeddle-21c.jpg Calera pitcher Luke Weddle struck out five in just three innings of work on Thursday as the Bulldogs rolled over Turner, 12-0, in the first game of their Invitational Tournament. They will face Bennington in the semifinals tonight at 8 o’clock.