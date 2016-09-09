Silo cruises into tourney semifinals

SILO – Fifth-ranked Silo flexed its offensive muscle, scoring 10 runs in the first two innings to roll past Crowder, 10-0, in the opening game of the Silo Rebel Classic on Thursday afternoon.

The Rebels followed with an 8-0 trouncing of Kiowa on Thursday evening to move into this afternoon’s 4 p.m. semifinal against Wright City, a 2-0 winner over Tupelo. Class A top-ranked Tushka squares off with Class B powerhouse Red Oak in the other semifinal at 6 o’clock.

Silo 10, Crowder 0

The Rebels battered Crowder pitching for six hits in the first stanza while batting around the order. For a while though some may have wondered if the Demons would ever get an out as six of the first seven Silo batters all reached base.

Korben Ford opened the game with a single to unofficially open the floodgates on the way to six runs. Carson Atwood doubled to centerfield and Ford raced home with the first tally moments later on a wild pitch.

Patch Hamilton added a RBI single, Trevor Daily drove in another on a ground out and Dylan Turner plated a third with an opposite field double. The next batter, Braeden Wright cleared the bases entirely with a ringing two-run home run over the leftfield wall.

Silo tacked on four more runs in the second inning, capitalizing on a pair of hit batsmen and a Crowder error. Patch Hamilton and Wright chipped in RBI singles while Turner belted his second double of the contest, this time driving in two runs.

The Rebels’ pitching benefactor was Atwood, who was cruising in the third after retiring the first eight Crowder batters, including five via strikeouts. He was lifted for Austin Thomas in order to save pitching and the reliever recorded the final four outs, giving up the Demons’ lone hit in the fourth to Connor Jones. He also struck out one.

Turner, Wright and Patch Hamilton all ended with two hits for Silo. Ford and Parker Holland added one apiece.

Silo 8, Kiowa 0

Silo got another strong pitching effort and utilized timely hitting in dispatching Kiowa in five innings.

Hunter Ratcliffe went the distance on the mound, allowing three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Rebels got major contributions for the second straight contest from batters in the bottom half of the order led by Jake Hamilton’s perfect three for three effort, including a double.

Dylan Turner and Braeden Wright contributed two doubles apiece.

“We knew there were going to be some good first round games in this tournament and there were,” Silo head coach Billy Jack Bowen said. “We got some good pitching and timely hits today and we’re able to open things up a little in our games.

“We have a bunch of guys capable of hitting all the way up and down the order. You just never know who it’s going to be on a given day.”

Silo freshman Korben Ford slides in with the game’s first run on Thursday afternoon against Crowder as the umpire and Demon pitcher look on. The Rebels notched two victories to cruise into the semifinals of their Silo Rebel Classic today. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FordSlide.jpg Silo freshman Korben Ford slides in with the game’s first run on Thursday afternoon against Crowder as the umpire and Demon pitcher look on. The Rebels notched two victories to cruise into the semifinals of their Silo Rebel Classic today. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat