Caddo stops Calera in softball tilt

CALERA – Visiting Caddo scored five runs in the third inning to break open a tight game before putting it away in the seventh for an 8-3 victory Thursday in a Bryan County bash.

Calera’s Masheli Bully and Caddo’s Katie Harris both took to the circle for their respective teams and pitched complete games.

The Lady Bulldogs drew first blood in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs Bailey Roland hit a double to the gap and Bully helped her own cause with a RBI single to put Calera on top 1-0.

The Lady Bruins, who entered the contest ranked 17th in Class A, countered in the top of the third inning with five runs. Hannah Hodge started with a single to rightfield. Then Caddo drove in three more runs with three consecutive hits.

Lynia Henry and Kacie Clower each connected on RBI doubles. Olivia Weaver got into the act with a RBI single. With two outs Harris also helped her cause, smashing the ball into the gap for a RBI double and Bailey Bradley finished off the inning with a liner into the outfield for another run-scoring double to give Caddo a 5-1 advantage it would never relinquish.

The score stayed the same until the bottom of the fifth inning as Calera cut into Caddo’s lead by pushing across two runs.

Logan Mullens led off with a well-placed bunt and her teammate Martie Partain drove in a run with double into the right field gap. Taylor Smith followed with another bunt and got on base due to a throwing error but Partain was thrown out at home on the play.

Smith came around to score before the inning ended and the Lady Bulldogs trailed just 5-3.

Any hopes for a Calera comeback was dashed in the top of the seventh inning when the Lady Bruins scored three runs to ice the game and improve to 16-10 on the year.

Weaver smacked a lead-off single to start the inning. Harris got on base due to a throwing error to first base and Bradley hit a single.

With the bases loaded, Brook Crawford hit a deep fly ball for a sacrifice fly RBI and Allison Nickles roped a double down the third base line to drive in two more runs for the final Caddo margin.

Calera’s Martie Partain was tagged out at the plate by Caddo’s Tanna Hightower on this play to help thwart a Calera comeback bid Thursday evening. Caddo notched an 8-3 victory in the Bryan County tilt. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CaddoCatcherTannaHightowerCaleraMartiePartain.jpg Calera’s Martie Partain was tagged out at the plate by Caddo’s Tanna Hightower on this play to help thwart a Calera comeback bid Thursday evening. Caddo notched an 8-3 victory in the Bryan County tilt.