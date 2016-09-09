Bruins ready for another key Wetumka showdown

CADDO – Tonight marks an early season showdown between two programs that are quite familiar with each other.

As expected, fourth-rated Caddo thumped its opening foe Wilson, 51-6. But Wetumka turned some heads with a 28-14 conquest of highly-regarded Allen.

The Bruins and Chieftains are in different districts this time around. But the two were mates in the same grueling district for two seasons in 2014-15. Wetumka still has to deal with powers Dewar and Weleetka. Caddo does not.

In fact, the last two meetings of these two teams pretty much decided a post season spot the past two years. It was Wetumka that sealed the deal with a 32-24 victory at Caddo in 2014 leaving the Bruins on the outside looking in. But last year the Bruins’ 44-38 win meant Caddo moved on to the 2015 class B playoffs and Wetumka stayed home.

The 2015 Caddo win happened in week two. So Wetumka has had plenty of time to stew about it.

“You always remember those tight games when you play somebody,” Bruins head coach Jeremy Proctor said. “We beat them at home last year for that district spot. It’s a non-district game this year. But you still want to go out there and play hard.”

Caddo will once again rely on Daniel Hawkins to come up big as he did in 2015.

The 5-9, 175-pound running back rumbled for 179 yards on 20 carries while scoring five touchdowns against Wetumka. He also had a long kickoff return.

Last week versus Wilson, Hawkins carried the ball eight times for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Bruin starters played sparingly versus the Eagles with the contest called in the third quarter.

Proctor is not expecting anything fancy from the Chieftains who he expects will make the playoffs out of District B-6.

“They line up in just some basic formations and a double-tight I,” he added. “They try to line up and run right at you. So. we’ve been preparing for that all week. You see a dive option, a lot. We will open up the playbook a little bit and try to give them some fits.”

Veteran Wetumka coach Larry Crenshaw has successfully transitioned from being an eleven-man coach to the eight-man game.

Expected to spearhead a stable of running backs will be Joseph Freeman, a 5-8, 170-pound senior, who rushed for 1,875 yards in 2015. Junior Logan Bellinger (5-9, 165) is ticketed to take snaps at quarterback. On defense, senior Zack Allen (5-8, 205) is a three-year starter at middle linebacker.

BRUIN BITS

*Bruin starting quarterback Colton Ledford threw just three passes, completing two, in the season opener.

*Daniel Stone led Caddo defenders with nine tackles and pair of blocked punts. Matt Jenkins recorded two sacks and Zayne Pierce had one. Clayton Holbrook’s fumble recovery led to one Bruin touchdown.

*Caddo is tabbed fourth in this week’s Associated Press high school football poll for Class B. Davenport remains number one followed by Seiling and Dewar. Laverne is fifth.

*Third and fourth grade little league football teams from Caddo will scrimmage during halftime at Southeastern’s home football opener. The Savage Storm will host Ouachita Baptist at 6 p.m. Saturday at Paul Laird Field in Durant.

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 32 Johnathun Atwood

OL 71 Matthew Jenkins

C 50 Waylon Stanley

OL 60 Michael Usrey

TE 14 Zayne Pierce

QB 12 Colton Ledford

FB 22 Daniel Stone

RB 10 Daniel Hawkins

Defense

DE 14 Zayne Pierce

NG 60 Michael Usrey

DE 71 Matthew Jenkins

LB 20 Clayton Holbrook

LB 22 Daniel Stone

DB 32 Johnathun Atwood

DB 10 Daniel Hawkins

FS 12 Colton Ledford