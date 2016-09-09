The Two Minute Warning

#9 Ardmore at Durant

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Stadium: Paul Laird Field (4,500)

Records: Ardmore 1-0, Durant 1-0

Broadcast: 106.3 FM KLBC

Series History: 95th all-time meeting between the Highway 70 rivals that began playing in 1919. Ardmore has dominated the series with a 68-18-8 advantage. The Tigers have won two straight since a 9-7 DHS win in a defensive slugfest in 2013. Durant has only won twice in the 94 previous meetings in which they have allowed more than two touchdowns (33-31 in 2007 and 32-29 in 1997).

Last Meeting: Durant led 14-6 in the first quarter before watching the Tigers score 42 unanswered points on the way to a 48-14 victory. O.J. Walker rushed for 168 yards on just six carries for the Tigers as they piled up 391 yards rushing.

Last Week: Durant topped Poteau, 27-23, as the Lions built a 20-7 first half lead before holding on down the stretch. Tre Harper rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns while Cade Buchanan threw for 187 yards and two scores as well. Ardmore rolled past Ada, 40-7, with the Tigers rushing for a whopping 471 yards. Jordan Roberts had 118 of those with Chantz Scurry accounting for 111 more.

Key Players: Durant – RB Tre Harper, QB Cade Buchanan, S Kolby Blake, DE Parker Morgan, LB Landon Tubbs; Ardmore – RB Jordan Roberts, FB Chantz Scurry, DT Tyreece Lott, DE Sevin Franklin, DB Diondre Scott

Notes: The Lions have not started a season with a 2-0 record since 2007 when they beat Ardmore (33-31) in Week 2. Durant has had limited success slowing down the Ardmore flexbone since holding the Tigers to only seven points in 2013. Eliminating big plays will be a major emphasis as the Tigers broke it open with three big runs early on a year ago on the way to the 48-14 victory. Durant’s defense came up with two goalline stands and forced a late turnover last week despite being on the field for 71 snaps. Harper ran for 107 yards against Ardmore a season ago, including a touchdown. Ardmore was tied for 9th in Class 5A in this week’s Associated Press poll with 33 points. Durant checked in 15th with six points.