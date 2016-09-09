Lady Lions wax Hugo for 12th in a row

On Wednesday, Durant softball coach Aaron Mullens was celebrating the birth of his first child (Julien) with wife Cassie. Thursday afternoon he was back on the diamond watching his Lady Lions celebrate another dominating performance.

Durant picked up its 12th victory in a row as they waxed Hugo, 12-0, in a makeup contest that served as a tune-up for this weekend’s annual Durant Softball Invitational.

Action begins at 10 a.m. today with a full slate of games at each of the Durant Multi-Sports Complex’s four fields. Durant faces Byng in the morning lid lifter and then tangles with Sulphur at 3:20 in the Lady Lions’ second pool contest of the day.

“I’m excited to get back on the field,” Mullens said afterward. “We are looking forward to the tournament this weekend and the competition we will see. Byng and Sulphur both have good programs and we’ll have to play well.”

Playing well hasn’t been a problem in the last few weeks for Durant as they have made run rules a regular habit, including nine straight in which they have outscored opponents a staggering 109-1.

Guarding against complacency might be the biggest key, but the Lady Lions just keep rolling along taking care of business just like on Thursday.

Durant rocked out to a 2-0 lead in the opening stanza without a hit as they cashed in a pair of leadoff walks with a sacrifice fly by Destinee Lewis and RBI from Breanna Simmons, who reached on a Hugo error.

The hosts tacked on three more tallies in the second inning with Tristyn Hamilton getting things started with an infield hit before stealing second and scoring on another Lady Buff error. Haley Morgan added two more runs with a two-run homer that crept over the wall in leftfield to make it 5-0.

A four-run uprising in the third stanza extended the margin as the key blows were a Hannah Hime RBI triple to right and Morgan run-scoring double off the centerfield wall. Rachel Lamb also picked up a RBI single with Simmons contributing a hit.

The Lady Lions ended it on the 10-run rule one frame later as Hime belted a walkoff three-run home run after Lewis was hit by a pitch and Simmons singled.

Pitcher Sydney Hampton was her normal consistent self in the circle, recording her 15th win of the season by allowing just one hit to go with five strikeouts. She didn’t walk a batter.

Hime led the 10-hit offensive outburst with two hits and four runs batted in while Morgan also had two hits and three RBI. Simmons ended with two hits as well and one driven in.

“We’ve played well for the last three weeks now but there is still room for improvement,” Mullens added.

Durant’s Hannah Hime motors around second on the way to a stand up RBI triple in the third inning Thursday evening. Hime also smacked a walkoff three-run homer in the fourth frame to give the Lady Lions a 12-0 run rule win over Hugo. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_HannahHime.jpg Durant’s Hannah Hime motors around second on the way to a stand up RBI triple in the third inning Thursday evening. Hime also smacked a walkoff three-run homer in the fourth frame to give the Lady Lions a 12-0 run rule win over Hugo.