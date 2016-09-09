Lions tangle with rival Ardmore in unbeaten showdown

Efficiency is a good word to describe the game plan tonight for the Durant Lions as they attempt to go 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2007.

Standing in the way is the rival Ardmore Tigers, with a high-octane rushing attack that has given the Lions difficulty in recent years. Last year, the fleet-footed O.J. Walker was impossible to contain as he scored the first three times he touched the ball and Ardmore won 48-14 with 391 yards rushing.

Walker is gone but the Tigers have plenty of other weapons in their flexbone offensive attack, as evident by the 471 yards rushing they put up in a 40-7 triumph over Ada in Week 1. Running back Jordan Roberts and fullback Chantz Scurry both ran for more than 100 yards.

“When you play their style of offense in triple option football it’s tough to defend,” Durant head coach Randy Matthews said. “They have great speed and a good quarterback that is a running threat. The first thing you have to stop against an option team though is the fullback.

“They have some very good linemen up front so it’s going to be a huge challenge for our defensive front. We have to stay with our assignments every play, especially against the option. It’s their counter play though which has hurt us the most the last two years. It’s really tough to simulate what they do in practice because they can get to the perimeter so quickly. We have to be very disciplined on defense to have success.”

Although the Tigers’ offense got most of the headlines a week ago, coaches were very impressed by the play of the Ardmore defensive unit with size up front and speed all over the field.

The Lions must use their balance to neutralize some of the Tigers’ aggressiveness.

A week ago against Poteau they did just that in the opening half, throwing for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns to spark a 20-7 lead at intermission. The second half was a bit different story as Durant managed just two first downs (one coming on Tre Harper’s 74-yard touchdown run) and was 0-for-5 on third downs but got two crucial defense stands and a key fumble recovery from Parker Morgan.

Efficiency will be a major key as the Lions try to keep the explosive Ardmore offense on the sideline as much as possible. Efficiency in controlling the ball, moving the chains and cashing in scoring opportunities.

Sophomore quarterback Cade Buchanan will be the vital cog in that department coming off a solid debut in which he connected on 9 of 15 passes. Harper also rushed for 151 yards in the opener and did find some running room against the Tigers a season ago when he notched 107 yards on the ground.

“Offensive execution is going to be crucial,” Matthews added. “They don’t give you many windows of opportunity with what they do on defense. We must execute well to get in the spaces they give us. We’ve got to block well and establish the line of scrimmage. Getting movement on their big guys up front is tough to do.”

Obviously first and second downs will be vital for the Lions on the defensive side as they try to put Ardmore into long yardage situations they don’t want to be in. Last week Ada could never find a defensive answer to get off the field and the Tigers scored on six of their first seven possessions.

Middle linebacker Landon Tubbs should be one of the catalysts in that after posting 17 tackles in the opener. Morgan added 15 stops while Jaston Daniels, Kolby Blake and Bryan Usry had 12 apiece.

“We’ve got to put some pressure on them and put them in positions they aren’t comfortable in,” Matthews said. “Turnovers will be very big as they are most of the time. We need to get them to put the ball on the ground a few times and take advantage of those.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Southeastern’s Paul Laird Field.

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 22 Matthew Knox

WR 2 Brandon Davis

LT 60 Jared Iscimenler

LG 53 Jacob Gooch

C 75 Tyler Olive

RG 58 Caleb Kashou

RT 71 Bruen Wood

WR 9 Jeremy Seward

QB 5 Cade Buchanan

FB 7 Dakota Finley

RB 21 Tre Harper

Defense

DE 44 David Sanders

DT 70 Trever Wann

DT 64 Cameron Steadman

DE 51 Parker Morgan

OLB 25 Bryan Usry

MLB 45 Landon Tubbs

OLB 3 Martin Angeles

CB 22 Matthew Knox

CB 2 Brandon Davis

SS 8 Kolby Blake

FS 13 Jaston Daniels

