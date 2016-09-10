Posted on by

Prep Football Scores


By The Associated Press

Afton 13, Commerce 7

Alva 22, Oklahoma Bible 7

Apache 14, Hobart 6

Ardmore 28, Durant 0

Arkoma 70, Webbers Falls 28

Barnsdall 35, Oklahoma Union 7

Beggs 55, Henryetta 8

Bentonville, Ark. 44, Bixby 34

Berryhill 42, Cushing 32

Bethany 29, Pauls Valley 13

Blanchard 39, Lone Grove 6

Bluejacket 50, South Coffeyville 0

Booker, Texas 20, Sayre 14

Bristow 46, Stroud 0

Broken Arrow 14, Owasso 10

Buffalo 40, Canton 14

Burns Flat-Dill City 52, Central High 46

Canadian 36, Prue 8

Caney Valley 34, Liberty 14

Carl Albert 28, Ada 7

Casady 27, Dallas St. Mark, Texas 17

Cascia Hall 27, Bartlesville 7

Cashion 38, Mooreland 0

Central 42, McLain/TSST 28

Cherokee 22, Timberlake 8

Chisholm 27, Fairview 6

Choctaw 45, Sand Springs 41

Chouteau-Mazie 20, Quapaw 6

Christian Heritage Academy 31, Mount St. Mary 14

Claremore Christian 70, Medford 32

Cleveland 21, Mannford 6

Clinton 28, Anadarko 22

Collinsville 33, Catoosa 0

Comanche 24, Healdton 6

Covington-Douglas 40, Ringwood 0

Crescent 27, Okeene 13

Crossings Christian School 23, Cordell 22

Cyril 50, Mountain View-Gotebo 0

Davenport 56, Maysville 0

Del City 41, Eisenhower 34

Depew 36, Midway 14

Dewar 44, Allen 16

Dibble 25, Rush Springs 6

Drumright 48, Wellston 14

Edmond Memorial 28, Edmond North 24

Edmond Santa Fe 47, Deer Creek 31

Elgin 27, Marlow 14

Eufaula 13, Hartshorne 12

Foyil 28, Chelsea 7

Geary 50, Corn Bible Academy 6

Grandfield 46, Waurika 34

Grove 42, Jay 17

Gruver, Texas 45, Texhoma 21

Haskell 24, Morris 18

Heritage Hall 42, Madill 19

Hilldale 48, Checotah 7

Holdenville 34, Coalgate 26

Hominy 35, Pawnee 0

Hooker 24, Merritt 12

Hulbert 54, Warner 24

Idabel 48, Hugo 0

Immanuel Lutheran 50, Wilson 0

Inola 59, Salina 34

Jenks 35, Union 28

Jones 62, Harrah 13

Kellyville 19, Summit Christian 8

Ketchum 38, Fairland 0

Keys (Park Hill) 46, Lincoln, Ark. 13

Kingfisher 20, Hennessey 0

Kingston 62, Valliant 0

Kremlin-Hillsdale 12, Waukomis 0

Laverne 42, OKC Patriots 8

Lexington 31, Stratford 13

Liberal, Kan. 14, Guymon 0

Lincoln Christian 43, Holland Hall 7

Lindsay 34, Bridge Creek 18

Luther 40, Prague 27

MacArthur 35, Lawton 28

Mangum 32, Frederick 16

Marietta 41, Elmore City 14

Maud 56, Sasakwa 8

McGuinness 14, Bishop Kelley 7, OT

Meeker 41, Chandler 14

Memorial 28, Tulsa Edison 7

Metro Christian 54, Oklahoma Christian School 7

Minco 7, Ringling 6

Mounds 43, Gore 0

Mustang 44, Norman 3

Noble 55, Chickasha 14

Norman North 55, Yukon 7

Nowata 49, Vinita 25

Oaks 42, Welch 14

Okemah 56, Bethel 10

Oologah 30, Skiatook 0

Panama 53, Central Sallisaw 6

Paoli 50, Macomb 0

Perkins-Tryon 44, McLoud 7

Perry 27, Community Christian 13

Plainview 50, OKC U.S. Grant 0

Ponca City 9, Guthrie 0

Pond Creek-Hunter 36, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 0

Porum 42, Haileyville 36

Poteau 59, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 10

Prairie Grove, Ark. 35, Vian 14

Putnam City 24, El Reno 6

Putnam West 16, Putnam North 5

Regent Prep 52, Wright Christian 7

Rejoice Christian School 50, Kiefer 0

Rogers, Ark. 26, Claremore 20

Rolla, Kan. 52, Balko 6

Ryan 56, Temple 8

Sallisaw 54, Stigler 28

Savanna 20, Porter Consolidated 13

Seiling 14, Destiny Christian 12

Seminole 38, Tecumseh 26

Sequoyah Tahlequah 46, Roland 6

Sequoyah-Claremore 28, Fort Gibson 21

Sharon-Mutual 54, Deer Creek-Lamont 6

Shattuck 52, Garber 8

Shawnee 33, Duncan 20

Snyder 40, Fox 24

Southwest Covenant 50, Coyle 40

Sperry 38, Victory Christian 0

Spiro 49, Muldrow 34

Stilwell 47, Heavener 7

Sulphur 21, Davis 0

Syracuse, Kan. 35, Beaver 12

Tahlequah 35, Glenpool 7

Talihina 26, Antlers 14

Thackerville 48, Bray-Doyle 0

Thomas Fay Custer 21, Hinton 0

Tipton 28, Carnegie 6

Tishomingo 27, Dickson 6

Tonkawa 15, Morrison 0

Tulsa Webster 50, NOAH 6

Turpin 62, Boise City 14

Tuttle 34, Newcastle 0

Union Christian, Ark. 48, Gans 6

Verdigris 61, Miami 38

Wagoner 55, Pryor 7

Washington 20, Purcell 6

Watonga 26, Oklahoma Christian Academy 20

Watts 46, Copan 0

Weatherford 27, Piedmont 20

Weleetka 44, Keota 0

Wellington, Texas 34, Hollis 24

Western Heights 14, Capitol Hill 8

Westmoore 34, Southmoore 28, OT

Westville 47, Colcord 20

Wetumka 58, Caddo 44

Wilburton 20, Quinton 0

Woodward 42, Elk City 21

Wyandotte 58, Kansas 6

Wynnewood 59, Velma-Alma 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Dewey vs. Pawhuska, ppd.

By The Associated Press

comments powered by Disqus