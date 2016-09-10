The Two Minute Drill

Ouachita Baptist at Southeastern

Stadium: Paul Laird Field (4,500)

Records: Ouachita Baptist is 1-0, Southeastern is 0-1

Broadcast: MIX 96.1 FM

Series History: Ouachita leads 32-16-4 and has won six in a row in the series. Five of those six games have been decided by less than touchdown. Southeastern’s last win over the Tigers (20-17) was actually in 2002.

Last Meeting: Ouachita Baptist survived a frantic Southeastern comeback that included 27 points in the fourth quarter but turnovers and penalties proved to be too much for the Savage Storm to overcome.

Last Week: Southeastern couldn’t take advantage of opportunities despite a tremendous defensive effort, dropping a 13-11 decision to ninth-ranked Henderson State. Ouachita Baptist was outgained 398-396 in total yards but managed a 42-28 win over East Central thanks in large part to a 97-yard kick return touchdown by Ke’Vontae Pope and efficiency on third downs (6 of 9).

Key Players: Southeastern – RB Ronnie Green, WR Kaymon Farmer, QB C.B. Cantwell, CB Raheem Wilson; Ouachita Baptist – QB Austin Warford, RB Kris Oliver, WR Ke’Vontae Pope, S Airric Parker

Notes: Close games in this series have become the norm but have fallen the way of the Tigers in recent years. Ouchita won by 2 points in 2015, 6 in 2014, 3 in 2012, 3 in 2011 and 3 in triple overtime in 2003. Southeastern’s last win over the Tigers was 20-17 back in 2002. Kaymon Farmer needs just one reception to pass Daniel Nichols for the most career receptions in Southeastern football history. Ouachita Baptist allowed 321 yards passing in last week win over East Central. Ke’Vontae Pope, one of the top kick returners in the country, had a 90-yard kickoff return that proved to be the decisive points against Southeastern a year ago.