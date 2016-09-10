Silo, Bennington reach tournament finals

Silo and Bennington each notched impressive come-from-behind wins on Friday evening to advance to their respective tournament championships today.

The Rebels moved to the finals of their own tourney by rallying past Wright City, 3-2, while Bennington plated three runs in the sixth inning to topple Calera in the Bulldogs’ tourney.

Silo 3, Wright City 2

The Silo Rebels just keep finding ways to win close games.

Friday was another prime example as the youthful Rebels battled toe to toe with a strong Wright City squad before coming up with a key run late for the victory.

Sophomore Dylan Turner was sensational for six and one-third innings on the mound but didn’t factor in the decision, leaving with the game tied at 2-2.

Jake Hamilton fired the final two-thirds of a frame and notched the win as Silo rallied in the bottom of the frame.

Hamilton helped his own cause by leading off with a single before a walk to Parker Holland a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. The LumberJax opted to intentionally walk Korben Ford and got Hunter Ratcliffe to hit into a fielder’s choice for the out at home.

Two pitches later the game was over Holland scored from third on a walkoff wild pitch.

Wright City grabbed an early lead in the contest with a run in the first and another in the second on a home run before the Rebels rallied. Hamilton’s two-run single after an error and walk in the fourth tied the score.

Hamilton led Silo at the plate going three for three.

“Dylan threw it extremely well and Jake came on and slammed the door for us in the 7th to give us a chance in the bottom half,” head coach Billy Jack Bowen said. “It was a really good ball game.”

Bennington 4, Calera 2

Bennington avenged a loss earlier in the week, advancing to the Red River Classic championship game with a solid win over the host Bulldogs to improve to 16-4 on the season.

Kody Powell went the distance on the mound for the Bears, allowing a pair of runs on five hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

The Bears took a 1-0 lead in the third before Calera rallied for a pair in the fourth to go in front 2-1.

That’s how it stayed until the sixth when Bennington erupted for three runs that proved to be the difference.

Tucker McWilliams finished two for three, including the go-ahead hit in the sixth that put the Bears ahead to stay.

Powell, Garrett Mitchel and Johnny Mays also had two hits each for Bennington while Andrew McDonald, Josh Rubio and Keaton Robison ended with one apiece.

The Bears face Roff in the championship today at 4 o’clock.

Bennington’s Garrett Mitchell watches the ball in to make a play during action in the Calera Tournament. Mitchell had two hits on Friday night to help the Bears topple Calera, 4-2, and reach the tournament finals. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BenningtonGarrettMitchell.jpg Bennington’s Garrett Mitchell watches the ball in to make a play during action in the Calera Tournament. Mitchell had two hits on Friday night to help the Bears topple Calera, 4-2, and reach the tournament finals. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat Silo’s Braeden Wright is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a home run in Thursday’s action at the Silo Tournament. The Rebels rallied to top Wright City on Friday to advance to the championship game. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_WrightHomer.jpg Silo’s Braeden Wright is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a home run in Thursday’s action at the Silo Tournament. The Rebels rallied to top Wright City on Friday to advance to the championship game. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat