Lewis home run spurs Lady Lions past Byng in tourney

The Durant Lady Lions found themselves in unusual territory in the opening game of the Annual Durant Fast Pitch Invitational on Thursday morning at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex.

Byng raced out to a 2-0 first inning lead against the red-hot Lady Lions and held that for nearly four innings before Durant rallied for an exciting 3-2 victory in dramatic fashion.

Durant followed with a more conventional 12-2 run rule win over Sulphur to open the tournament at 2-0 in pool play. The Lady Lions face Calera at 10 a.m. today and Antlers at 2:10 to close out the pool portion of the tournament. Championship games are slated for 5 o’clock.

Durant 3, Byng 2

The Lady Lions had not given up more than one run in a game in nearly three weeks, much less trailed but that was exactly the case after a two-run homer by Byng in the top of the first stanza.

Durant finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth when Sydney Hampton reached on an infield single ahead of walks to Destinee Lewis and Breanna Simmons. They only managed a single run out of it however with a Shayla Harper infield single sandwiched in the middle of three strikeouts.

One frame later the Lady Lions utilized big contributions from the top of the order to finally take the lead.

Haley Morgan beat out a bunt single, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on Hampton’s groundout to knot the score. Moments later Durant was on top when Lewis belted her fourth home run of the season over the centerfield wall.

Hampton then slammed the door with three quick outs in the sixth before the game ended on the time limit.

The Lady Lions totaled just five hits in the contest with one each from Morgan, Hampton, Lewis, Simmons and Harper.

“I was very pleased with the way we handled adversity,” head coach Aaron Mullens said. “We got down by two early facing a tough pitcher that has signed to play at Central Florida. We strung together some good at bats and as coaches we recognized some things pitch tendency wise and set on some pitches on certain counts. We were rewarded with good results.

“Destinee had a huge go-ahead home run but Sydney settling down and keeping it just a two-run deficit was huge. It was maybe our best all-around win all year.”

Durant 12, Sulphur 2

Durant scored in every inning, including six in the fourth inning to end the game on the run rule.

The Lady Lions broke out to a 1-0 lead after hits by Hampton and Lewis in the opening frame before Sulphur surprised in the second stanza with two homers to surge in front.

That was short-lived with Durant answering with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Rachel Lamb and Nicole Jackson each singled with two outs and rode home on a Morgan double to left.

The hosts strung together more hits in the fifth, plating three more runs as Simmons, Harper and Tristyn Hamilton all got into the act while they took advantage of a walk and Bulldog error as well.

Four more Durant hits helped put it away in the fourth with the biggest blow a Hamilton three-run double. Hampton also chipped in a run-scoring double.

Hamilton, Hampton, Morgan and Harper all ended with two hits apiece. Simmons, Jackson, Lamb and Lewis added one each in the 12-hit attack.

“After giving up back-to-back wind aided homers early, Sydney really settled in and threw very well,” Mullens added. “Offensively, we hit the ball very hard and had some real good quality at bats. We kept Sydney’s pitch count low again so we are looking for her to be the workhorse on Saturday and give us some solid innings.”

