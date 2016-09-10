Southeastern home opener tonight with rugged Ouachita Baptist

Coaches say all the time there are no such things as moral victories. If there were though last week’s Southeastern performance at Top 10 ranked Henderson State had to be right up there.

Cleaning up a few mistakes was the objective for the Savage Storm this week in preparation for the much-anticipated home opener at 6 p.m. this evening on Paul Laird Field.

“We prepared well last week and the guys executed at a high level, we just had a few mistakes that we would like to have back,” Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry said. “We were able to run the ball effectively at times but we made a few mental errors and mistakes that we need to get cleaned up.

“Our defensive effort was just tremendous. We lined up wrong a couple of times that resulted in explosive plays for them but I’m confident we’ll get those ironed out. This week we are back at home and obviously there is a lot of excitement playing at home. The players are really excited to be playing in front of our fans.”

The key is building off last week’s showing against another talented squad from Arkadelphia, Arkansas in Ouachita Baptist. Last year after a near miss against Henderson they were unable to do that, however, thanks to miscues as a valiant comeback fell just short in a 42-40 loss.

That contest was reminiscent of the recent history between the Savage Storm and Tigers. Six consecutive Ouachita victories in the series, but five of those have been decided by less than a touchdown.

Controlling the Tigers’ ground attack will be vital to the Southeastern success this week, especially when it comes to versatile signal-caller Austin Warford, who rushed for 135 yards on 17 carries in last year’s Ouachita victory. Warford did as much damage through the air as he did on the ground in last week’s 42-28 season-opening win over East Central as he threw for 162 yards and a touchdown to add to 78 yards and a score on the ground.

“He’s a heck of a quarterback,” Atterberry admitted. “He is very good outside the pocket. We are going to have to shut down his running lanes. They have some good running backs as well so you can’t totally key on him though.

“We must get them in three and long situations. They don’t have the speed of Henderson but they have the ability to hold onto the football and shorten the game.”

Those running backs include Kris Oliver, who ran for 99 yards and three scores against the Tigers.

Southeastern meanwhile will try to establish its running game as well this week after never really getting on track against the stingy Henderson State unit, which allowed the Savage Storm just 2.8 yards per attempt.

Quarterback C.B. Cantwell will look for another productive outing after hitting 16 of 21 passes for 147 yards in his debut a week ago. Ouachita Baptist got hit for 321 yards passing by East Central in the opener.

“We have to find a way to establish the running game and take care of the football,” the Southeastern head coach commented. “And you’ve got to take advantage of your opportunities.”

Special teams will also be a major factor as the Tigers possess one of the best kick returners in the nation in Ke’Vontae Pope, who ran one back 97 yards for a score a week ago.

Southeastern should be very familiar with him after surrendering a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown to Pope in the fourth quarter last year that ultimately proved to be the decisive points.

“He’s a dynamic returner,” Atterberry said. “We must cover well and contain him.”

