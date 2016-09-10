Speed and big plays hurt Lions in first loss

There’s an old football adage that says “speed kills”.

Ardmore definitely has plenty of it and the Tigers showed it off on Friday night at Paul Laird Field in a 28-0 win over the Durant Lions.

The Tigers, now 2-0, utilized that blazing speed on touchdown runs of 94, 44 and 25 yards and added a bruising 28 yarder up the middle just for good measure. Ardmore finished with a trio of 100-yard rushers and nearly had a fourth. Overall they totaled 450 yards – all on the ground.

“That’s the type of team they have,” Durant head coach Randy Matthews said afterward. “They have so many different threats. You just have to take your hat off to them. They are a really good football team and have shown it the past two weeks. You just can’t simulate the speed they have while preparing for them in practice.

“We’ve got to keep improving so we can play with people like that down the road.”

For one quarter Friday night the Lions stood toe to toe with the Tigers, limiting that high-octane rushing attack to 66 yards while Durant quarterback Cade Buchanan got off to a good start by hitting on five of seven passes for 49 yards, including four to Jeremy Seward.

The tide turned dramatically two plays into the second quarter when Jakwan Anderson took an option pitch and raced 94 yards to paydirt giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Ardmore added another score two minutes later, needing just two plays for a 69-yard drive that culminated with a Jordan Roberts 44-yard touchdown burst.

The Tigers picked up a third touchdown on their next possession with Roberts cashing in another 25-yard run for six points, helping put the visitors in front 21-0 at the break.

In total Ardmore had a 283-19 edge on the ground through two stanzas and it never got much better after intermission.

Durant, which fell to 1-1 on the year, did a much better job of limiting the big plays in the final two periods but Ardmore was able to put together a monster 7-play, 97-yard march that finished with a 28-yard bruising run by fullback Chantz Scurry.

Roberts ended with 108 yards on the ground, Scurry had 106, Kobe Pickens totaled 101 and Anderson notched 95. The Tigers did not complete a pass.

The Lions put together a couple of nice drives into Ardmore territory in the second half before being stopped on downs once and by the final period clock on the second.

Tre Harper picked up 70 tough yards rushing in the final stanza to finish with 99 on 24 carries for the game but overall Durant was unable to get much initiated on the ground.

“We just didn’t have a lot of opportunities or openings to run the football effectively,” Matthews commented. “Their defensive front made it very difficult on us all night.”

Buchanan ended 14 of 23 through the air for 129 yards. Seward snagged six of those passes for 57 yards with Matthew Knox added three catches for 50 yards. Jenson Simmons had one reception for eight yards.

Defensively the Lions got a big game from Jaston Daniels, who had double figures in tackles from his safety position.

Durant goes on the road for the first time next week, visiting Ada, which fell to 0-2 on the season with a 28-7 loss to 5A powerhouse Carl Albert Friday night.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Sophomore Jeremy Seward heads up field for yardage after one of his six catches for 57 yards during Friday’s contest with Ardmore. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DFB-9a.jpg Sophomore Jeremy Seward heads up field for yardage after one of his six catches for 57 yards during Friday’s contest with Ardmore. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat Durant’s defense held Ardmore in check early, including this stop by Trever Wann (70) and Jaston Daniels (13) but the Lions had no answer for the Tigers’ speed and big plays in a 28-0 loss. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DFBdefense.jpg Durant’s defense held Ardmore in check early, including this stop by Trever Wann (70) and Jaston Daniels (13) but the Lions had no answer for the Tigers’ speed and big plays in a 28-0 loss. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat