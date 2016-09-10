Caddo Bruins fall to Wetumka in 58-44 shootout

CADDO – A frantic comeback bid fell short for the Caddo Bruins in a wild 58-44 loss to Wetumka on Friday night at Bruins Field.

The Bruins untimely penalties and turnovers doomed Caddo from a 2-0 start to the season.

Caddo trailed Wetumka, 30-12, with 6:48 left in the second quarter when the Bruin offense came alive .

The Bruins started their drive at their 41 yard line and with three running play by Daniel Hawkins, the Bruins found themselves at the Chieftains 21 yard when Caddo’s quarterback Colton Ledford found Johnathun Atwood in the endzone for a touchdown to cut into the lead 30-20.

With two minutes left before the half, Caddo marched down the field in 10 plays starting from their 28 yard line. Faced with 4th and goal from the Chieftains 7, Ledford took the snap as time ran out and punched the ball into the endzone, but a penalty erased the touchdown and Caddo went into halftime trailing 30-20.

The Bruins offense took up where they left off in the second quarter as Caddo received the kick off in the third quarter and Hawkins ran it back to midfield. In seven plays Caddo was at Wetumka’s 9 when Ledford fired a laser to Steven Crawford in the back of the endzone for a touchdown and Caddo trailed 30-26.

After both teams exchanged fumbles, the Chieftains got the ball back Caddo’s 17 yard line and scored in plays and Wetumka led 36-26.

Caddo answered back when Ledford scored on a quarterback sneak. Then the Chieftains came back with a touchdown for a 44-32 edge.

Caddo fumbled the ball to start the fourth quarter and the Chieftains turned it into another touchdown and led by 20 points at 52-32.

Then Caddo’s Hawkins broke a 60 yard run for a touchdown. The Bruins recovered two onside kicks, turning one into a 10 yard touchdown by Hawkins. But they fumbled the ball on their next possession as the Chieftains held on to win.

Caddo quarterback Colton Ledford looks for an open receiver during Friday night’s battle with Wetumka. The Bruins lost a shootout 58-44 to the Chieftains to even their record at 1-1. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CFB-12a.jpg Caddo quarterback Colton Ledford looks for an open receiver during Friday night’s battle with Wetumka. The Bruins lost a shootout 58-44 to the Chieftains to even their record at 1-1.