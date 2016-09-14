Southeastern finally overcomes Ouachita hurdle in a nailbiter

Southeastern faithful know all too well what has happened in close games against Ouachita Baptist in recent years. Things haven’t turned out very good for the Savage Storm.

So with the Tigers knocking on the door threatening to completely erase what was a 21-point Southeastern lead in the fourth quarter Saturday night you can tell why anxiety might be a bit high in the crowd of 3,347 at Paul Laird Field.

The Savage Storm defense however came up with two key stops in the red zone on back-to-back possessions, including a huge Troy Parker interception at the goal line, spurring Southeastern to a crucial 45-38 Great American Conference win.

Despite the two key defensive stands and a plethora of offense it still took an onside kick recovery by Southeastern’s Jordan Hester seal the victory, its first since 2002 against the Tigers. Five of the last six meetings between the two had resulted in narrow Ouachita Baptist wins.

“It’s nice to finally come out on top in a close one against those guys,” Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry said afterward. “It’s a big win for us. There’s a reason the conference title has gone through them (Ouachita Baptist) or Henderson State the past five years in a row.

“I’m proud of our guys. Obviously we’d like to be 2-0 now but we’ll take 1-1 when you open against the two teams picked at the top of the conference. We won the turnover battle and I am proud of how we performed in all phases. We made some big plays at the end.”

Saturday night was marked with history as Kaymon Farmer became the school’s all-time leader in receptions with a career-best performance. Devlon Wortham also eclipsed the Southeastern record for career rushing touchdowns with a 20-yard bolt just over a minute into the second half. Farmer broke the mark of Daniel Nichols while Wortham supplanted Drew Beard.

Farmer totaled eight catches for 165 yards and scored twice while Wortham ran for 95 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Ronnie Green chipped in 21 rushes for 109 yards and another score.

It was Farmer’s 27-yard catch and run to paydirt with 4:22 remaining that capped an 80-yard march and gave Southeastern the extra cushion it would need.

The breakout showing of the night however came from quarterback C.B. Cantwell, who was sensational in just his second career start.

Cantwell completed 26 of 35 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns as the Savage Storm amassed 548 yards of total offense.

“We were extremely pleased with how Cantwell played,” Atterberry added. “We expect him to continue building off of it in coming weeks.

“There’s not a whole lot of time to celebrate. We’ve got to get ready, correct mistakes and hook up to get after the next one. We go to Oklahoma Baptist Saturday and they are coming off a big win.”

