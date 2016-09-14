Lady Lions 1st, Lions 2nd at SE Invitational

In spite of some wet and rainy conditions, Durant High School’s cross country teams ran very well and had several personal best times in the Southeastern Invitational on Saturday at Silverado.

The Lady Lions’ varsity and junior varsity squads each finished first as a team in their respective divisions for the 5K course. Durant’s varsity and junior varsity boys claimed second in their divisions also.

Next up is the rugged OBU Invitational coming up Saturday morning in Shawnee.

“We really enjoyed the Southeastern meet at Silverado,” Durant coach Amanda Reynolds said. “You can’t beat running in your hometown. It was also a great learning experience for the high school kids to get to watch the Southeastern women compete and we were beyond excited to see former Durant Lady Lion Morgan Williamson break her personal record for the Lady Storm.”

The Lady Lion varsity utilized several high finishes to take the top team spot with Regan Ramos leading the charge, placing third in 21:07.

Kylee Reed claimed fourth in 21:14, Jenny Terron was seventh at 22:35, Cassie Bisson checked in 10th in 23:33, Catie McCraw was 11th at 23:38 and Val Orozco ran a personal best 23:55 to take 13th.

Durant’s JV girls cruised to a first place team finish as Adrian Tucker took the top overall position with a first place mark of 22:40.

Haleigh Patrick was second in a personal best 23:57, Carlie Cordell claimed third with a personal best 24:14 and Jennifer Monroy also had a personal best time of 24:57 to end fourth. Morgan Patrick checked in 5th at 25:10, Madilyn Rhynes was seventh in a personal best 25:14, Nakayla Arguelles ended eighth in 25:21 and Kenslie Clark took 9th at 25:28.

Rounding out the Lady Lion finishers were Evelyn Wilkerson, 11th in 27:04; Anastasia Romero, 12th at 28:12; Makenna Lehr, 14th with a personal best 31:42; and Stephanie Gatlin, 15th at 32:38.

The Durant varsity boys had a host of personal best times to take second overall.

Jose Vazquez spurred the charge for the Lions with a second place individual finish of 17:50. Personal records all fell for Nick Orozco, 9th in 19:02; Dominic Wynn, 12th at 19:08; Cody Hicks, 14th in 19:15; Caden Orlando, 16th at 19:34; J.D. Youngblood, 19th in 19:50; and Bentley Shattuck, 25th at 20:28.

Five personal best marks were also set by the Durant JV boys in a second place overall showing.

Dakota Wallace notched a fourth place with a personal record time of 20:36, Jessie Barker was fifth in 20:55, Dillon Bauchmann claimed eighth at 22:58 and Jose Hernandez also finished in the Top 10 with a ninth place showing of 23:01 for a personal best.

The Lions also got an 11th place finish by Alex Stacey in 24:28. Blake Burkhalter grabbed 12th in 25:11, Timothy Aliazas was 13th in a personal best 25:13, Seth Wilson claimed 14th in a personal best time of 25:29, Aaron Latham had a personal record mark of 26:33 for 16th and Peyton Hayes rounded out the DHS finishers with a 17th in 26:47.

Durant girls cross country runners had a big day Saturday to claim first place in both the varsity and junior varsity divisions in the Southeastern Invitational Meet at Silverado. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DHSgirlscross.jpg Durant girls cross country runners had a big day Saturday to claim first place in both the varsity and junior varsity divisions in the Southeastern Invitational Meet at Silverado. Jim Harmon | Contributing Photographer Boys cross country runners from southern Oklahoma as well as north Texas compete in the Southeastern Invitational Meet on Saturday. Durant’s varsity boys and junior varsity boys each took second in the team standings. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CrossCountry.jpg Boys cross country runners from southern Oklahoma as well as north Texas compete in the Southeastern Invitational Meet on Saturday. Durant’s varsity boys and junior varsity boys each took second in the team standings. Jim Harmon | Contributing Photographer