Tushka edges Silo in extra innings

Much like in their semifinal victory on Friday, Silo utilized a flair for dramatics on Saturday, scoring five runs in the final two innings to rally.

The Rebels however came up just short in extra innings, falling to top-ranked and unbeaten Tushka, 8-6, in the championship game of the Silo Rebel Classic on Saturday night.

“It was just a really good weekend,” head coach Billy Jack Bowen said. “The competition was very good and teams really had to battle.

“I can’t say enough about our parents and booster club that pitched in to help make it a great tournament.”

Tushka took an early 1-0 lead and pushed the margin to 5-0 after five stanzas before Silo came storming back. The Rebels strung together five hits in the sixth to plate three runs as Parker Holland, Hunter Ratcliffe, Carson Atwood, Jake Hamilton and Dylan Turner each singled.

After Braeden Wright silenced the Tigers in the top of the frame for his seventh inning of work, the Rebels kept the comeback going with two more runs to force extra innings.

Holland reached on an error with two outs, Korben Ford singled and Ratcliffe delivered a two-run double to knot the game at 5-5.

Tushka broke the deadlock in the ninth, stringing together five hits for three runs in the top of the inning. Silo answered with one run in the bottom half but that proved to be it for the Rebels.

Zach Dill picked up the pitching victory for the Tigers, working eight and one-third innings.

Holland and Ratcliffe finished with two hits apiece to pace Silo.

The Rebels also picked up an 11-1 win on the road Monday at Vanoss as Austin Thomas went the distance on the mound, yielding three hits with four strikeouts.

Dainjer Robinson had two hits, including a home run. Holland and Wright also contributed two hits each and Patch Hamilton chipped in a double.

Silo will have a rematch with Tushka at home today at 4 p.m.

Silo senior Hunter Ratcliffe gets ready to take a swing during the Rebels’ baseball tournament over the weekend. Ratcliffe had a two-run tying double in the seventh Saturday evening to push the championship game to extra innings. The Rebels dropped a narrow 8-6 decision to top-ranked Tushka. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_HunterRatcliffeHit.jpg Silo senior Hunter Ratcliffe gets ready to take a swing during the Rebels’ baseball tournament over the weekend. Ratcliffe had a two-run tying double in the seventh Saturday evening to push the championship game to extra innings. The Rebels dropped a narrow 8-6 decision to top-ranked Tushka.