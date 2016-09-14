Rebels stun #1 Tushka; Mustangs rally in area baseball

Silo stunned Class A’s top-ranked Tushka, 1-0, on Tuesday to highlight local baseball action.

Bennington also posted a 12-0 triumph over Stringtown while Rock Creek nipped Coleman, 5-4.

Silo 1, Tushka 0

Its been close but no cigar for the youth-laden Rebels in matchups against Top 5 opposition this season.

That is until Tuesday.

Silo plated just one run but made it stand up behind a spectacular pitching effort from southpaw Dylan Turner as the Rebels knocked top-ranked Tushka from the unbeaten ranks in a thriller.

The sophomore hurler went the distance, baffling the Tigers on four hits with five strikeouts and just one walk, to outduel Tushka’s Mason Brinkley, who fired a three-hitter and struck out seven.

“It was just a really good, well-played game,” Silo head coach Billy Jack Bowen said. “Both pitchers threw it well. We’ve been close against a lot of top teams this fall but just hadn’t been able to get over the hump. We finally did today.

“These kids have been playing very well as of late and just getting better and better every day. Dylan (Turner) has really come on and did a tremendous job today. He helped himself getting ahead in the count most of the day and was able to mix it up from there and keep them off balance.”

Silo’s lone run of the contest came in the second inning as Carson Atwood was hit by a pitch and Patch Hamilton doubled before Trevor Daily picked up the RBI on a groundout.

The Rebels had another major threat going in the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out but Brinkley was able to work out of the jam unscathed.

Hamilton and Parker Holland had doubles for Silo with Korben Ford contributing the Rebels’ other hit on a single.

Things don’t get much easier for Silo as it plays host to Latta at 4:30 on Thursday for its next outing.

Rock Creek 5, Coleman 4

Rock Creek strung together four hits in the sixth inning to plate a pair of runs and rally past Coleman, 5-4, in baseball action.

The Mustangs got another masterful pitching performance from Josh Eiler, who tossed all seven innings, allowing four runs (only one of which was earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts.

Christian McGowen got Rock Creek going in the first with a hit and later scored but the only other runs the Mustangs could produce through the opening five stanzas were from Luke Jestis, who was hit by a pitched and also singled while scoring runs in the second and fourth innings.

Coleman led 4-3 in the sixth when Sam Roper and McGowen ignited the comeback with hits ahead of a key double by Eiler and single from Noe Alaniz

Tanner Whitmire threw five-plus innings for Coleman, scattering eight hits with five strikeouts but didn’t figure in the decision.

The Mustangs are now 16-6 and will travel to the Rattan Tournament starting on Thursday.

Bennington 12, Stringtown 0

The Bennington Bears had no difficulty in another dominant showing over Stringtown on Tuesday.

Tucker McWilliams cruised through three innings on a three-hitter to run his pitching record to 6-0.

The Bears totaled 11 hits in the contest, fueled by Garrett Mitchell’s double, home run and four runs batted in.

Tucker McWilliams tossed in two hits, including a double and two RBI, Kody Powell also had a double, single and one batted in while Andrew McDonald and Josh Rubio posted two hits and one RBI apiece. Talon McWilliams contributed a hit, two runs and two batted in for the Bears, who improved to 17-5.