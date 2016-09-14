Durant cruises by Ada for 18th consecutive win

Admittedly, the Durant Lady Lions came out a bit flat in Tuesday afternoon’s non-district contest with the rival Ada Lady Cougars. A short pep talk from head coach Aaron Mullens midway through the third inning seemed to be just the spark the needed to get things rolling.

Clinging to just a 1-0 lead, Durant erupted for 10 runs on eight hits in the third on the way to an 11-0 run-rule victory, posting its 18th consecutive victory heading into a crucial road trip this weekend.

The Lady Lions will have a warm-up twinbill on Friday at Tulsa Edison before facing Coweta on Saturday with the district title likely hanging in the balance. Coweta was the last team to defeat Durant all the way back on August 15.

“I was not very happy we came out as flat as we did in a rivalry game like this against Ada,” Mullens admitted afterward. “I didn’t think we were ever going to get going, but finally found a little spark.

“The thing I’m most excited about right now is that we have a couple of days of practice to get ready for a huge game coming up on Saturday.”

Much like during their tournament over the weekend, the Lady Lions took a while to get the bats untracked after bursting out of the gates during much of their current winning streak.

Breanna Simmons single proved to be the lone hit of the first inning before Durant notched a run in the second when Shayla Harper singled, stole second and third and scored on a Rachel Lamb double.

Ada loaded the bases in the third on a walk, infield single and error before Sydney Hampton posted a strikeout and Harper made a nice play at short on a deflected hit for the final out of the frame.

Hampton opened the bottom of the frame drawing a walk and Destinee Lewis followed with a line drive smash over the centerfield wall for a home run and 3-0 lead.

Simmons and Hannah Hime reached on singles and Harper got on via an error to load the bases. Tristyn Hamilton, Lamb and Nicole Jackson all contributed an RBI with Hamilton and Jackson both recording hits.

Haley Morgan and Lewis drove in a pair each with doubles off the wall and Simmons’ third hit of the game drove in the Lady Lions’ final run.

Hampton was her normal workman-like self in the pitching circle, improving her record to 22-1 by allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks.

In addition to Simmons’ three hits, Lewis checked in with a pair along with her four runs batted in. Harper, Lamb, Hime, Hamilton, Jackson and Morgan all totaled one hit.

Durant’s Shayla Harper was in easily on this steal of second in the second inning on Tuesday. Harper singled and scored the Lady Lions first run on the way to an 11-0 victory over rival Ada. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_HarperSteal.jpg Durant’s Shayla Harper was in easily on this steal of second in the second inning on Tuesday. Harper singled and scored the Lady Lions first run on the way to an 11-0 victory over rival Ada.