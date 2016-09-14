Defense, pitching spur Silo over Rock Creek

SILO – Solid defense and pitching were the keys for Silo on Tuesday as the Lady Rebels blanked visiting Rock Creek, 3-0, in softball action.

With the victory the third-ranked Lady Rebels improved to 21-6 on the season.

“We didn’t walk very many and our defense played good,” Silo head coach Mike Lawless said. “We made the plays that we are supposed to make, and when we do that it’s hard for teams to string hits together. That’s what we have done all year.”

Both pitchers in Tuesday’s contest were dominant at times and threw well in complete-game efforts.

Silo’s Olivia Powell recorded seven strikeouts in the shutout. Rock Creek’s pitcher Ashlynn Robinson also threw seven innings with four strikeouts to her credit.

“We tell our pitchers to just get ahead, keep it out of the middle of the plate and pitch to contact,” Lawless added. “Our pitchers don’t get many strikeouts, but the team fielding percentage is .930. For a high school team that’s really good.”

It was a pitching duel and defensive battle as runners were kept at bay until Silo broke the ice in third inning.

Lady Rebel leadoff hitter Karissa Marshall hit the ball on a rope into the gap for a double. Adyson Barber laid down a bunt, but the throw to first was dropped as Marshall used her speed to round third and slid safely home for the first run of the game.

Then Kensea Eppler dug into the batter’s box and hammered the ball off the centerfield wall for a RBI double. Powell helped her caused moments later with a run-scoring single and the Lady Rebels led 3-0, which proved to be all they would need.

Silo’s next home again is against Tishomingo on Friday at 5 p.m. Then it’s on the road for the Lady Rebels’ last game of the regular season against Stonewall.

When district playoffs start, Caddo will host with Rock Creek in the Class A bracket.

Silo’s Kensea Eppler races down the line during Tuesday’s contest with Rock Creek. Eppler had a key RBI double in the third inning to help fuel a 3-0 Lady Rebel win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KenseaEpplerSilo-11a.jpg Silo’s Kensea Eppler races down the line during Tuesday’s contest with Rock Creek. Eppler had a key RBI double in the third inning to help fuel a 3-0 Lady Rebel win. Rock Creek’s Laney Jestis makes a throw across the infield for an out in Tuesday’s softball showdown at Silo. The Lady Mustangs dropped a 3-0 decision in the Bryan County battle. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LaneyJestisRockCreek-2b.jpg Rock Creek’s Laney Jestis makes a throw across the infield for an out in Tuesday’s softball showdown at Silo. The Lady Mustangs dropped a 3-0 decision in the Bryan County battle.