Southeastern-OBU by the numbers

Coach Bo Atterberry’s footballers will visit Shawnee Saturday for a noon kickoff against Oklahoma Baptist University.

The Savage Storm will be looking for its first road win of 2016 after upsetting Ouachita Baptist 45-38 in a Great American Conference shootout last week at Paul Laird Field.

The Bison also posted an upset with a 19-15 victory over Arkansas Tech.

The teams have identical 1-1 records and the Storm will be looking for momentum heading into Homecoming 2016 the following week against Southern Nazarene.

Other scores: Arkansas-Monticello 35, Southwestern 28; Harding 63, Southern Nazarene 7; Southern Arkansas 33, Northwestern 14; and Henderson State 34, East Central 7.

The latest GAC standings show Harding, Henderson State and Southeastern Arkansas each at 2-0. Six teams – Southeastern, Arkansas Tech, Northwestern, Oklahoma Baptist, Ouachita Baptist and Arkansas Tech are locked at 1-1 with East Central, Southern Nazarene and Southwestern winless at 0-2 each.

This week’s schedule leads off with Southeastern at Oklahoma Baptist for a Saturday noon kickoff on the Southeastern Sports Network. The other early match has Northwestern at Henderson State, 2 p.m.

Three games will kick off at 6 p.m. – Southern Arkansas at Harding, East Central at Southern Nazarene and Arkansas-Monticello at Arkansas Tech. Southwestern will visit Ouachita Baptist for a 7 p.m. start.

Southeastern receiver Kaymon Farmer became SE’s all-time record holder when he turned in eight catches to run his total to 200 and surpass Daniel Nichols’ career record of 192.

Farmer’s first catch set the new record and he totaled 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a personal-best 60-yard scoring strike. His record also tops the GAC record book.

Running back Devlon Wortham scored his 29th rushing touchdown to edge Drew Beard’s 28 TDs on the ground. He finished with 15 carries for 95 yards.

Quarterback C.B. Cantwell completed 26 of 35 passes for 349 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Storm come in averaging 160.5 rushing yards per game and the Bison average 111.0 ypg.

Southeastern averages 248 passing yards to 152 for Oklahoma Baptist.

Total offense favors SE at 408.5 per game compared to 263 for the Bison.

Cantwell has hit 42 of 56 passes for 496 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Dezmond Stegall tops the Bison with 34 of 60 for 304 yards, no TDs and no picks.

Ronnie Green is SE’s leading rusher with 40 carries for 185 yards, one touchdown and a long gain of 46 yards. Wortham has 29 carries for 146 yards, one TD and a long gain of 24 yards.

Isaiah Mallory paces Oklahoma Baptist with 46 carries for 163 yards, three scores and a long gain of 15 yards.

Farmer tops the Storm with 14 receptions for 226 yards, two touchdowns, a long gain of 60 and an average of 16.1 yards per catch. Bryce Steele has caught 10 passes for 98 yards, two TDs, a long gain of 27 yards and an average of 9.8 ypc.

Josh Pettijohn leads the Bison with 20 catches for 98 yards, no touchdowns and a long gain of 21 yards. Cagney Roberson has six receptions for 78 yards, no TDs and a long of 30.

The numbers heavily favor the Storm, but numbers on paper rarely mean anything when the game starts.

Kickoff is set for noon Saturday as Southeastern travels to Oklahoma Baptist for a GAC shootout on Mix 96.1 FM.

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern and currently writes for the university Communications Department.

