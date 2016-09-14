Caddo’s Hawkins named Vyve Player of the Week

SHAWNEE — Caddo senior running back Daniel Hawkins has been named Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week for his outstanding play in the Bruins’ 58-44 loss to Wetumka Friday night.

Hawkins had a great all-round game rushing for 281 yards and three touchdowns, and picked up another 63 yards in receptions as the Bruins fell just short of the Chieftains.

The Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week is presented to the player who most exemplifies competition, teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship for his high school team each Friday night.

For week two, that player is Caddo’s Daniel Hawkins.

“At Vyve our communities are important to us, which means high school football is important to us,” said Diane Quennoz, Vyve SVP, Marketing and Customer Experience. “That’s why we are happy to recognize the Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week each week to a player whose performance and persona best reflect the attitudes of his community, and Vyve – hard work, determination and integrity. Congratulations to this week’s Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week, Daniel Hawkins.”

About Vyve Broadband LLC

Vyve Broadband, founded in 2012, is an innovative company serving largely non-urban communities in nine states, including Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Colorado and Wyoming. A technology leader in the cable and broadband sectors, Vyve Broadband offers an extensive range of broadband, fiber connectivity, cable television and voice services for commercial and residential customers. Vyve was formed as a platform to provide the very best next-generation services and features available along with a sector-leading customer experience. Residential services include high-speed Internet with speeds up to 1 Gig, all-digital, high-definition video and fully featured digital voice. Vyve Business Services include optical Ethernet, PRI and hosted voice services for the business community.

Running back Daniel Hawkins had a tremendous game against Wetumka last Friday, rushing for 281 yards and three touchdowns while also chipping in 63 yards receiving. For his efforts, Hawkins was named the Vyve High School Player of the Week. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CFB-10a.jpg Running back Daniel Hawkins had a tremendous game against Wetumka last Friday, rushing for 281 yards and three touchdowns while also chipping in 63 yards receiving. For his efforts, Hawkins was named the Vyve High School Player of the Week.