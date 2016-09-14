Good Dove Shooting Can Still Be Found as September Deepens

In some respects, finding good dove hunting action after the Sept. 1 opener really isn’t all that difficult.

Why is that? Because all that a wingshooter really needs to do is to once again locate the magic triangle that doves rely on – feeding areas, roosting sites and watering holes.

Of course, finding such locations is easier said than done, especially on the printed page rather than out in the field where a hunter can struggle to find these three key components in close proximity to one another.

To start your mid-September search for more good dove hunting action, be on the lookout for one of the two primary types of feeding areas that doves are known to look for.

The first is agricultural fields containing such staples as leftover wheat stubble, especially early on in the season, along with sorghum (also known as milo or maize) and corn.

For the second type of feeding hotspot, retired Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation migratory bird biologist Mike O’Meilia once indicated to me that hunters should be looking for natural food resources like native seed-bearing plants including sunflowers and croton.

“A good native sunflower patch, you can’t beat that,” said O’Meilia. “I’d say that universally, that’s probably the best dove feeding area.

“Sunflowers are a weather-dependent thing,” he added. “Sometimes they’re ready early, sometimes they’re ready late, depending on the weather.”

When a good feeding field is found, hunters should identify dove flight paths into and out of the field, preferred landing spots and certain types of terrain and/or irregularities that can affect the movement of these rocketing gray ghosts.

Some examples of the latter can include a crop field edge that transitions from stalks to bare dirt, gaps in a treeline or even a lone snag sitting out in the middle of a field.

O’Meilia cautioned me during our interview session a few years ago to avoid areas with too much vegetation.

“You certainly don’t want a site with a lot of ground cover,” he said. “You’re generally looking for something in the neighborhood of 25 percent open ground, although the best is up around 50 percent.

“Remember, doves aren’t built for cruising around on the ground.”

Jay Roberson, a former dove biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, indicated that some of the most critical terrain features to a dove are often the wettest ones.

“When it is hot and there is a lot of daily activity from feeding flights or hunting pressure, doves probably need to water twice a day,” said Roberson during our interview.

“Remember, they’re not eating an insect diet with water contained in it,” he added. “They have to pick up their moisture from an open water supply. That’s how they cool (down) too, so water is pretty important to doves.”

O’Meilia agreed with his Texas counterpart.

“When you go farther west, waterholes become more important,” he said. “The sheer amount of dove usage (in that area) and the fact that there is less water out in that country means that we can have fabulous waterhole shoots (in Oklahoma).”

One thing that both biologists were bullish on during our interview sessions was the fact that dove hunters shouldn’t focus their wingshooting efforts just on the days surrounding the Sept. 1 season opener.

Why is that? Because they both believe that some of the fall’s best dove shooting occurs well after the season opener has come and gone from the calendar.

“Despite our (long) seasons, the average number of days spent (dove) hunting (by hunters) is three or four,” said Roberson .

“I think dove hunting is an underutilized resource,” he added. “There can be some great dove hunts later on, particularly in October as the northern birds are filtering in, although there are more adult birds and they can be a little smarter and harder to hit.”

“After the first half of September, there are (still) some die-hard dove hunters out there — I’m one of them,” agreed O’Meila. “But after first two weekends have come and gone, you can have some of these places pretty much to yourself and you can have some fabulous shooting.”

Keep in mind that the key to good shooting after the opener is still the same as it was before Sept. 1 – a good hunter needs to have up to the minute scouting Intel in hand.

“It’s one thing to go out on opening day and go to your favorite waterhole or your favorite maize field and shoot doves,” said my friend Phil Bellows.

The longtime Gainesville, Texas resident – a member of Oklahoma’s oldest duck hunting club (the Leeper Lake Club established in 1895 near the Red River south of WinStar World Casino) – is one of those wingshooting enthusiasts who loves to dove hunt deep into the fall season.

“(After) opening day, you’ve got to start looking for the birds (again),” said Bellows. “You’ve got to go out and find the birds (again), then you’ve got to hit them (right) then, because if you wait, they may be gone a day or two later due to changing weather patterns or whatever.”

That’s certainly true as cold frontal passages increase in both frequency and severity through the gathering autumn season. When such fronts blow through, the dove migration picks up in earnest during the second half of September and on into October.

But for those who have done their homework to find active feeding fields, busy flight corridors and enticing waterholes, the expectation level can still be high for another grand wingshooting adventure.

Because there are still ample dove hunting rewards to find well into the autumn season as the music of whistling wings continues to sound off across both Sooner State and Lone Star State skies.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

Red River Valley dove hunters like Doug Rodgers can still find good hunting action in late September and on into the month of October, especially when they hunt near native food resources like a sunflower patch. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DovePhoto.jpg Red River Valley dove hunters like Doug Rodgers can still find good hunting action in late September and on into the month of October, especially when they hunt near native food resources like a sunflower patch.