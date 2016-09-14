Banged up Ada settles on starting quarterback

The Ada High football team will get its third chance to knock off a Class 5A opponent when Durant visits Norris Field for a Week 3 matchup at 7:30 Friday night.

The Cougars opened the season with a 40-7 loss at Ardmore and dropped a 28-7 home loss to Carl Albert last week at Koi Ishto Stadium on the campus of East Central University.

Coach Wade Standley finally decided on a starting quarterback in Week 2 against Carl Albert. Junior Jackson McFarlane (5-9, 170) got the nod over senior Colby Eaker (5-10, 175) after the two split series against Ardmore.

McFarlane had a solid outing against the Titans, finishing 14-of-25 for 136 yards through the air and adding 43 yards on the ground. McFarlane had a big 34-yard keeper nullified due to an Ada penalty.

“He’s a gritty competitor. I was really proud of the way he went out and competed. That was his first start ever and he’s going to continue to get better,” Standley said.

When you add his part-time play against Ardmore into his totals, McFarlane — who missed nearly the entire preseason after suffering a knee injury last summer playing American Legion Baseball — is 19-of-34 for 181 yards without an interception.

Leading the Cougars’ ground game is talented sophomore Adam Anderson, who has 24 carris for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Junior speedster Kylen Cooper (6-1, 175) is Ada’s top receiver with 16 grabs for 112 yards. Lincoln Gibson and Zach Powell both have just under 50 receiving yards.

Ada’s linebacking corps was expected to be one of the Cougars deepest positions entering the 2016 season. However, Lady Luck has not been kind to Ada, which has already lost three starting linebackers to injury.

Junior Christian Maloy (6-3, 210) was lost ot a season-ending knee injury in a scrimmage against Shawnee. Senior do-it-all Reed Townsend (5-10, 175) suffered a broken leg early against Ardmore and junior Jayson Ellis was taken off the field in a stretcher after a big hit on the last play of the game against the Tigers. Ellis is out indefinitely with a concussion. No timetable has been announced for a possible comeback by Townsend.

“We have three guys that are injured that are defensive starters, so we’ve got to have some guys step up and be ready to play and I know they will,” Standley said.

Junior Zack Martinez (5-9, 185) will see some playing time at linebacker. Junior Lincoln Gibson (6-0, 175), senior Darren Hawkins (6-0, 180) and Cooper will likely play more on the defensive side of the ball than they normally would.

“Most of the guys will just be switching around and having to play more back there. That’s just part of the game. Sometimes you have a rash of injuries and sometimes you don’t,” Standley said.

Jeff Cali is sports editor at The Ada News