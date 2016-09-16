Calera outguns Colbert, 12-4, in softball tilt

COLBERT – Calera pounded out 16 hits to cruise to a 12-4 win over Colbert’s Lady Leopards in fast pitch softball action on a rainy Thursday afternoon.

Calera’s leadoff hitter Mattie Virgin had a big day to fuel the offensive assault as she went 4-for-4 at the plate.

“Mattie really set the table for us today,” said Calera’s head coach Randy Ellevold.

Virgin’s teammate Dally Halbrooks had three hits with four runs batted in and Mattie Purtain had three hits with four RBI as well.

“It was a great win for us,” Ellevold added. “I was real proud of the effort that we made. Hopefully we are getting where we are playing as good as we can at the right time of year. Our defense and our offense are working well and that’s all that I can ask of them.”

Colbert’s offense struggled at the plate most of the day, however Danielle Hayden notched two RBI and Kinzee Coker and Taylor Pierce both had runs batted in.

“Well, we got out hit today,” said Colbert head coach Dalton Nelson. “We didn’t get enough hits and we can’t win hitting like that.”

Both Calera’s pitcher Masheli Bully and Colbert’s Keirsten McCraw pitched complete games.

The Lady Bulldogs started out hot right out of the gate, scoring two runs off a Taylor Smith single and triple by Halbrooks.

Calera added two more runs in the second inning when Purtain smashed the ball in the outfield gap for a two-run double. Colbert answered back in the bottom of the inning, keyed by a double from Coker and the Lady Leopards trailed 4-1.

The Lady Bulldogs added another run in the top of the third inning off a well-placed hit by Bailey Roland. Colbert cut into the lead moments later with two runs when Hayden and Pierce both hit doubles. That drew the hosts within 5-3.

Calera then started to pull away in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Smith hit a single that drove in a run and Halbrooks belted a sacrifice fly.

A five-run fifth inning put the icing on the cake for the Lady Bulldogs.

Logan Mullens smashed a run-scoring single. Purtain hammered a bases loaded double, Smith drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Halbrooks finished the scoring frenzy with a single to centerfield.

Colbert got a run in the bottom half of the inning but not enough to extend the game as the run rule went into effect.

Calera’s Mattie Virgin had a big day offensively on Thursday, posting four hits to spur the Lady Bulldogs to a 12-4 triumph over rival Colbert. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CaleraMattieVirgin-4a.jpg Calera’s Mattie Virgin had a big day offensively on Thursday, posting four hits to spur the Lady Bulldogs to a 12-4 triumph over rival Colbert. Colbert catcher Brady Rowland puts the tag on Calera’s Logan Mullens on this play at the plate on Thursday evening. Mullens was called safe on the play as Calera went on to a 12-4 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ClobertcatcherBradyRowland-14bCaleraLoganMullens-2b.jpg Colbert catcher Brady Rowland puts the tag on Calera’s Logan Mullens on this play at the plate on Thursday evening. Mullens was called safe on the play as Calera went on to a 12-4 victory.