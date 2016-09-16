Bulldogs dump Tupelo, 8-5

TUPELO – Calera made the most of eight hits and utilized a solid combined pitching effort from Chase Hamiltion and Shawn Harper to turn back the host Tigers Thursday in a baseball game that was moved due to heavy rain early in the day.

The Bulldogs broke a 3-3 deadlock with two runs in the second inning to take the lead for good, tacking on two in the sixth and one in the seventh for good measure.

Hamiltion worked the first 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (only one of which was earned) on five hits. He fanned six and walked one. Harper added 2 1/3 frames of three-hit relief, yielding a lone run on a homer.

Cooper Hamiltion spurred the offensive charge for Calera with three hits in five at-bats. Harper and Tyler Shupert contributed two hits apiece with Tristen Corbin adding one. Luke Weddle and Colton Hendrix each scored three runs for the Bulldogs.