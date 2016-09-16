Hamilton, Rebels trip Latta

SILO – Standout righthander Jake Hamilton was nearly untouchable as Silo produced another impressive victory over a Top 10 opponent with a 7-1 triumph over visiting Latta on Thursday evening.

Hamilton fired all seven innings, allowing a run on only one hit to the Panthers. He also struck out nine and walked one.

The Rebels jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first and one run in the second inning before Latta finally broke the ice with its lone hit of the contest in the third.

Silo then erupted for three runs in the fourth and tacked on another for insurance in the sixth as the Rebels improved to 20-4 on the season.

Senior Hunter Ratcliffe had a big day at the plate with three hits as well as three RBI to fuel the attack. Carson Atwood, Jake Hamilton and Braeden Wright all had two hits, including a double each.

Parker Holland, Korben Ford, Trevor Daily and Dainjer Robinson finished with one hit apiece for Silo.

“We swung it really well,” head coach Billy Jack Bowen said. “We seem to be getting better and better at the plate almost every game.”

Silo continues its current homestand today with Stonewall for a 4 p.m. start.

