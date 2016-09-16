SE’s Farmer tabbed for Good Works Team

Southeastern wide receiver Kaymon Farmer has been selected to the 2016 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, joining 22 players across all three NCAA Divisions as well as the NAIA in being recognized for their work in the community in addition to their efforts on the field.

Fans can now vote for Farmer for the Good Works Team Captain at www.ESPN.com/Allstate. Voting runs now through Nov. 23.

“Kaymon is very deserving of this honor,” said head coach Bo Atterberry, “With the work he puts in on the field, in the classroom and in the community. We are proud of him and the work he’s done to earn this level of recognition.”

This year, in recognition of the 25th anniversary, Allstate and the AFCA added three additional spots to the team, including an honorary head coach, bringing the final roster to 25 members.

Amidst the rivalry, competitiveness and excitement of college football, the contributions made off the field by players and coaches can often times be overlooked. The players named to the Good Works Team represent the sport’s finest in terms of character and leadership, in addition to maintaining good academic standing.

To help announce the landmark year of the Good Works Team, Allstate and the AFCA have also teamed up with two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member Tim Tebow.

“Allstate has taken great pride in working with the AFCA to recognize student-athletes who go above and beyond to make time for community service, whether they’re helping out at a local soup kitchen or going abroad on a mission trip,” said Thomas Clarkson, president of the west territory for Allstate Insurance Company and a member of the 2016 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team voting panel. “These young men deserve to be commended for all that they do, and their character and commitment to service is an inspiration for all of us.”

On the field Farmer is a record-setting wide receiver with the program’s best single season catch total of 77 as a freshman when he also added 751 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

He has since gone on to set the school and Great American Conference record in receptions, currently at 200, and has climbed to fifth all-time in career receiving yards at 1,955 yards.

He has also carried his success into the classroom where completed a degree in occupational safety and health in three years and has since begun pursuing a second bachelor’s degree.

Over that time he has earned honor roll status as a freshman and again as a junior.

Farmer shine’s bright on the field, but his work off of it may shine even brighter where he has been one of the founding members of the Future Stars of America, a campus organization seeking to enhance student life as well as the community, through fun activities, character building programs and community service.

He also founded “Positive Inspiration” which is a service that provides encouraging messages via text to subscribers.

He joined with many SE student in helping with the 2014 and 2015 Special Olympics and has volunteered his time in the city with “Families Feeding Families” which donates time and materials to provide poor families in Durant with meals.

He has also been a leader within his church where he leads a weekly men’s discussion group and last summer helped lead a mission trip to Haiti.

NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (I-AA), Divisions II, III and NAIA

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Zach Bernhard RSr. LB Ashland, Ashland, Ohio

Drew Neuville Sr. TE Bethel (Minn.), Green Bay, Wis.

Dan Gallman Sr. OLB Carson-Newman, Naples, Fla.

Nate Casey Sr. LB Davidson, Tega Cay, S.C.

Michael Allen Sr. LB University of the Incarnate Word, Garland, Texas

Luke Grooters Sr. LB Morningside, Rock Rapids, Iowa

Carl Jones RSr. OL North Carolina Central, Nashville, Tenn.

Corbin Jountti Jr. RB Northern Arizona, Bakersfield, Calif.

Zach Clark Sr. OL Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Kaymon Farmer Sr. WR Southeastern Oklahoma State, Pittsburg, Texas

Trent Brodbeck RSr. TE Wayne State (Mich.), Toledo, Ohio

Brett Kasper Jr. QB University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Two Rivers, Wis.

Kaymon Farmer http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KaymonFarmer.jpg Kaymon Farmer