Caddo to battle highly-ranked Thackerville on road

Caddo’s top five ranking in Class B and hopes for an unbeaten gridiron season are gone. But the Bruins’ goal of winning a district championship remains a very real possibility.

Wetumka took advantage of Caddo turnovers and penalties defeating the Bruins, 58-44, last Friday at Bruin Field. Unlike recent years, however, the loss to the Chieftains is more of a pride thing with the familiar foes in different districts this season. Caddo, 1-1, will continue its non-district tune-up schedule tonight with a 7:30 road game at Thackerville.

The Bruins definitely had their moments in last week’s shootout as the offense piled up 594 total yards, including 459 on the ground versus Wetumka. But, it was the occasional misfire that proved to be the difference.

Caddo gave the ball away four times with two of those leading to Wetumka scores. Referees also called back a pair of Bruin touchdowns.

“It just seemed like we were playing catch up the whole game,” Bruins head coach Jeremy Proctor said. “We finally got our feet under us a little bit, got our offense going and the defense was starting to step it up a little bit. But, when you are trying to play catch up it’s hard.”

Senior running back Daniel Hawkins turned in big numbers despite the loss. Hawkins carried the ball 23 times for 281 yards including touchdown runs of 10, 54 and 62 yards. He also caught three passes for 63 yards. For the season, Hawkins has run for 373 yards and five touchdowns.

For his efforts last week, Hawkins was named the Vyve Broadband High School Player of the Week.

Last week, Jonathun Atwood added a 69-yard touchdown run and quarterback Colton Ledford completed 7 of 15 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Defensively, Daniel Stone recorded 10 solo and five assisted tackles.

Tonight, it’s the first of two straight road games with Thackerville, who is not your run of the mill Class C squad. The Wildcats are 2-0 and ranked fifth in the state with wins over Ryan, 38-34, and Bray-Doyle, 48-0. Thackerville is also the coaches pick to win its district, C-4.

Caddo coaches have been game planning to curtail dynamic senior ball carrier Stetson Voyles, a 6-1, 215-pounder.

“He is their go to guy,” Proctor added. “Plus, their quarterback (senior Ethan Wilson, 5-9, 160). Everything is an outside running game to them. So, we’ve got some packages in on defense that I think will help us out this week. Overall, I think if we can shut down Voyles and the quarterback we will have a good shot.”

Voyles was the difference in the Wildcats’ narrow opening game win over Ryan. He ran for 171 yards on only seven carries and scored on long runs of 61 and 53 yards. He also latched on to a 48-yard scoring toss from Wilson. Thackerville needed a fourth quarter score from Wilson to pull out the close victory. But Bray-Doyle posed little problems last week.

“You never take a loss well,” summed up Proctor, who put his team’s disappointing loss in perspective. “You just try to bounce back, learn from it and move on to the next week. Luckily it was a non-district game. I don’t want to say it doesn’t mean anything. You want to keep that win streak going. But, at the same time you are still trying to get ready for district in three weeks.”

Jim Reagan is Sports Director at KLBC/KSEO Radio in Durant

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 7 Justin Hopper

OL 55 Zach Glover

C 50 Waylon Stanley

OL 60 Michael Usrey

QB 12 Colton Ledford

FB 22 Daniel Stone

RB 10 Daniel Hawkins

RB 8 Steven Crawford

Defense

NG 60 Michael Usrey

DE 24 Chanceton Erwin

LB 8 Steven Crawford

LB 20 Clayton Holbrook

LB 22 Daniel Stone

DB 32 Johnathun Atwood

DB 10 Daniel Hawkins

FS 12 Colton Ledford

Daniel Hawkins http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Daniel-Hawkins.jpg Daniel Hawkins Daniel Stone http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Daniel-Stone.jpg Daniel Stone