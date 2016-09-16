The Two Minute Warning

Durant at Ada

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Stadium: Norris Field at Koi Ishto Stadium (6,000)

Records: Durant 1-1, Ada 0-2

Broadcast: 106.3 FM KLBC

Series History: 74th all-time meeting and Ada has dominated the series with a 58-13-2 advantage. Durant coach J.A. “Lefty” Stevens beat the Cougars four straight times from 1932 to 1935 but the Lions didn’t win again until 1980. Two of the DHS victories came on the way to the 1983 state title. Durant won 14-7 a year ago but hasn’t beaten Ada in consecutive years since 1934-35.

Last Meeting: Durant held the ball for more than 30 minutes offensively but needed a 34-yard touchdown blast by Layton Tubbs and ensuing two-point conversion with just over seven minutes remaining to rally the Lions from a 7-6 deficit as they overcame three turnovers.

Last Week: One week after Ada got trounced by Ardmore, the Lions were the victim in the Tigers path, dropping a 28-0 decision. Ardmore rolled up 450 yards rushing after posting 471 in Week 1 against the Cougars. Ada dropped a 28-7 decision to powerful Carl Albert, yielding 276 yards passing to standout QB Johnny Bizzell, who threw four TD passes all in the second quarter.

Key Players: Durant – RB Tre Harper, QB Cade Buchanan, S Kolby Blake, DE Parker Morgan; Ada – QB Jackson McFarlane, RB Adam Anderson, WR/S Kylen Cooper, LB Zack Martinez

Notes: It’s been 80 years since the Lions defeated Ada in back-to-back seasons, which they will look to accomplish this week. Both teams can take solace in the fact they each got bulldozed by an Ardmore squad that has rapidly risen to fifth in the Class 5A rankings. Ada lost 42-7 in Week 1 while Durant fell 28-0 a week ago. Ada QB Jackson McFarlane totaled 180 yards against Carl Albert while becoming the full-time Cougar starter. Durant sophomore QB Cade Buchanan is off to a nice start with 316 yards passing while Tre Harper has added 250 yards rushing. Ada has not started a season 0-3 since 1983. Ironically, it was the Lions who sent them to that record with a 14-3 victory at Norris Field.