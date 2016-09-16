Durant Lions look make history at Ada tonight

It’s a rarity when you can beat the Ada Cougars back-to-back years on the gridiron.

How rare you ask? Try 80 years.

Durant will try to accomplish something many Lions have attempted and failed for decades when they invade Norris Field at Koi Ishto Stadium for a 7:30 kickoff tonight in the first road test of the season.

The Lions beat the Cougars, 14-7, at home in 2015 but haven’t defeated Ada in consecutive seasons since a four-year run from 1932 to 1935.

Opportunity is there in the final non-district contest of the season as the Cougars enter tonight’s game with a 0-2 record, which could be somewhat misleading. Ada fell to Ardmore, 42-7, in its opener and 28-7 to Carl Albert a week ago. Both of those teams are currently ranked in the Top 5 in Class 5A.

The Cougars have not started a season 0-3 since 1983. Ironically, it was Durant that put them at 0-3 that season with a 14-3 victory also at Norris Field.

“They’ve had some injuries, especially at the quarterback position so they haven’t been as consistent as I’m sure they would like to have been so far,” Durant head coach Randy Matthews said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to go take on a tradition-rich team like Ada that will present a great challenge.”

Although they dropped a 28-0 decision to Ardmore a week ago, the Lions will feed off a few positives as Matthews was quick to admit the coaches saw improvement in many areas from Week 1 to Week 2 even though the score didn’t indicate that.

“The kids never quit,” Matthews added. “We definitely got better in some areas. We had several that took it personally though because their attitude when they go out there is that they expect to win no matter who it’s against.”

Ada has seemingly settled on a quarterback in Junior Jackson McFarlane, a gritty competitor that took the reins last week after missing most of the preseason with an injury. He is a dual threat with a strong arm and good quickness.

Similar to Durant, the Cougars rely heavily on the ground game with a big offensive line and sophomore runner Adam Anderson.

“They are big up front and very physical,” the Durant head coach commented. “It is going to be a challenge. We have to continue making sure we line up soundly and improve on our tackling every week.”

Defensively, Ada put the clamps on a high-powered Carl Albert offense for much of three quarters last week, allowing all 28 points in the second period.

The Cougars have been hampered with injuries, however, especially at the linebacker position.

“They are going to line up and be very sound on defense,” Matthews said. “There is no easy yardage against them. We have to attack and get the ball in some open space to gain some yardage. Establishing the line of scrimmage will be a major key and also help us open up a few things in the passing game.

“We’re continuing to work on getting the ball outside to our receivers in the passing game because we know people are really going to start concentrating heavily on Tre (Harper).”

Harper has totaled 250 yards on 52 carries thus far for 4.8 yards per attempt. Sophomore Cade Buchanan had been efficient throwing the ball as well, going 23 for 38 with 316 yards (good enough for a .605 completion percentage).

The Lion defense has been very balanced with a host of tacklers getting in on the action. Middle linebacker Landon Tubbs leads that group with 24 stops. Jaston Daniels has added 22 with Parker Morgan chipping in 21 as well as Bryan Usry with 20 and Trever Wann with 20.

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 22 Matthew Knox

WR 2 Brandon Davis

LT 60 Jared Iscimenler

LG 53 Jacob Gooch

C 75 Tyler Olive

RG 58 Caleb Kashou

RT 71 Bruen Wood

WR 9 Jeremy Seward

QB 5 Cade Buchanan

FB 7 Dakota Finley

RB 21 Tre Harper

Defense

DE 44 David Sanders

DT 70 Trever Wann

DT 64 Cameron Steadman

DE 51 Parker Morgan

OLB 25 Bryan Usry

MLB 42 Brandon Fox

OLB 3 Martin Angeles

CB 22 Matthew Knox

CB 2 Brandon Davis

SS 8 Kolby Blake

FS 13 Jaston Daniels

