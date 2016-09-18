Southeastern visits Oklahoma Baptist today at noon

Coming off two emotionally-charged games against the Great American Conference frontrunners (Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist), some might consider today’s Southeastern game at Oklahoma Baptist to be the proverbial “trap game”.

Don’t tell that to Savage Storm head coach Bo Atterberry, who knows full well the Bison aren’t to be taken lightly.

Last year, Southeastern was gifted five turnovers but still needed 10 late points to turn back Oklahoma Baptist, 40-27. This year’s Bison are also coming off arguably their biggest win since restarting the football program – a 19-15 decision over Arkansas Tech – in a game Oklahoma Baptist controlled throughout.

“They are a good football team,” Atterberry said. “You can tell they are really well coached. We’re going to have to prepare well and be ready. We talk about it every week with the guys. In the Great American Conference you have to be prepared for a battle no matter who it’s against. That’s what is great about this league. You have to play at a high level every week.”

The Savage Storm is coming off a tremendous effort a week ago in their 45-38 win over Ouachita Baptist, much like the season opener at Henderson State. The difference however was a lot fewer mistakes.

They also did a good job limiting a high-powered Ouachita offense while forcing several critical turnovers.

“We had a bend but don’t break approach defensively,” the Southeastern head coach added. “I thought we could have done a little better job at times in the second half but overall it was a good performance, especially coming up with the turnovers we did. Those were huge.

“I’ve been really pleased with our offensive following the game plan each of the first two weeks. We executed much better in Week 2 than we did in Week 1 though. I’m proud of all those guys, especially those guys up front on the offensive line. That’s where it all starts.”

Oklahoma Baptist will present some wrinkles with different formations and looks offensively than in years past.

Atterberry knows his team will have to be ready for multiple looks but was quick to point out the major point of emphasis with a good chance of rain during the game.

“The noon kickoff time will be a little different for us, but ball security will be huge,” he said. “The chances of rain in the morning are pretty good. We just have to be ready for anything.”

Kickoff is slated for high noon at Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Southeastern’s defense has risen to the occasion multiple times over the first two weeks of the season with takeaways and red zone stands. The Savage Storm will try to do it again today on the the road at Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee. Kickoff is high noon. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SEdefense.jpg Southeastern’s defense has risen to the occasion multiple times over the first two weeks of the season with takeaways and red zone stands. The Savage Storm will try to do it again today on the the road at Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee. Kickoff is high noon.