3rd Annual Ducks Unlimited Dinner Quickly Approaching

As the month of October approaches, the finishing touches are rapidly being put in place for the third annual fundraising dinner of the Durant Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (www.ducks.org).

Scheduled to take place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Choctaw Resort and Casino Event Center, this year’s DU fundraiser will see the doors and the silent auction opening up at 6 p.m., followed by dinner being served at 7 p.m. and the beginning of the night’s live auction, raffles and special drawings at 8 p.m.

As with other previous Durant DU events, there will be ample reason for Bryan County quacker backers to attend this year, ranging from the great meal to the solid array of sporting art and collectibles, hunting firearms, coolers, outdoor gear and hunting and fishing trips up for auction and available through raffles and drawings.

While the local chapter is still young in the overall scheme of things, it has already proven to be one of the more successful chapters in the Sooner State. According to local DU committee members, the Durant chapter has received national recognition for outstanding fundraising efforts over the past couple of years including receiving the DU Pintail Award in 2014 and the DU Teal Award in 2015.

Monies raised by the Oct. 6 event in Durant will go to support DU’s ongoing work of conserving, restoring and managing wetlands for North America’s various waterfowl species along with other forms of wildlife.

All told, DU has conserved more than 13 million acres of habitat across the continent including more than 37,915-acres in the state of Oklahoma. Some of that Sooner State conservation work is right here in Bryan County, thanks to the ongoing efforts of more than 600 volunteers across the state along with some 8,525 statewide DU members.

Tickets to the Durant DU event are $50 for singles; $75 for couples; $20 for Greenwings (youth ages 17 and under); $100 for a Family (one couple and three Greenwings); and $350 for a reserved table (eight tickets). Sponsorships and corporate tables are also available. Organizers say that ticket prices include a meal, an annual subscription to Ducks Unlimited magazine and a year’s membership in the Memphis, Tenn. based conservation organization.

Committee members also note that tickets can be purchased online through Oct. 5 by visiting http://www.ducks.org/oklahoma/events/42552/durant-dinner .

For tickets and/or other information on the Durant DU event, please contact one of the following committee members: Chris Dorman (405-517-7187, chrisedorman@gmail.com); Jackson Stuteville (580-916-8378, 22094jackson@gmail.com); Bobby Story (580-775-1855, 1bobbystory@gmail.com); Ryan Chapman (580-564-2581, rchapman@pga.com); or Shane Knight (580-579-1836).

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

