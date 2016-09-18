Silo surprised by Stonewall, 2-1

SILO – The 5th ranked Silo Rebels (21-5) were stunned Friday afternoon in a 2-1 loss to 14th ranked Stonewall (11-10) in a defensive showcase at Rebels Field.

It was the second time this season Silo played the Longhorns, but a far different result. The Rebels run ruled Stonewall 12-1 at the Latta Tournament earlier this month.

Though the Rebels stumble against Stonewall, Silo has an 8-3 record in the month of September. With one game remaining in regular season, Silo will host 2nd ranked Byng (22-2) on Monday.

The last time the two teams met, Silo fell to Byng, 5-1, at the Tupelo Tournament. The Rebels will be looking for revenge to jump start their playoff path to the state tournament.

Silo pitcher Carson Atwood tossed 51/3 innings and allowed two runs before Hunter Ratcliffe came in as relief in the fifth inning.

Stonewall’s pitcher Christian Morgan kept Silo batters at bay as he pitched a complete game for the win.

The highlight for the Silo’s offense was Ratcliffe’s solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Longhorns answered back in the top of the second inning with two runs.

Stonewall loaded the bases on fielder’s choice, a single and a walk. Then Atwood’s pickoff throw to first base went wide and a Longhorn runner crossed the plate. Stonewall’s second baseman Brady Barton looped the ball into the outfield scoring the final run on a single.

Silo threaten in the sixth inning, with a double by Joyal Savage and walk drawn by Ratcliffe. But the Rebels couldn’t capitalize as the Longhorns grabbed the win.

