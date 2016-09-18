Caddo falls to Thackerville, 54-40, in offensive shootout

Facing another high-powered offense in their first road game Friday night, the Caddo Bruins found themselves on the wrong end of a 54-40 shootout falling at state-ranked Thackerville.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair throughout the first half as each team exchanged offensive haymakers with long scoring plays.

Daniel Hawkins provided Caddo’s first two touchdowns with a 12- and 20-yard touchdown run that put the Bruins in front 14-12 before the Wildcats answered just before the end of the first period to claim an 18-14 advantage.

Daniel Stone put Caddo back in front midway through the second stanza with a scoring run before the turning point of the game.

Thackerville cashed in a short scoring pass just before halftime and then scored on a long run to start the second half for a 32-20 lead which left Caddo playing from behind the rest of the night.

Colton Ledford kept the Bruins within striking distance, including a long touchdown strike to Justin Hopper with 3:12 left in the third quarter that trimmed the deficit to 32-28.

Each team then came up with rare defensive stands before a long Thackerville scoring burst put the hosts back in front by double figures.

Ledford hooked up with Hawkins on back-to-back long touchdown passes but Caddo could not come up with a defensive answer in the final period while falling to 1-2 on the season.

The Bruins travel to Ryan for their next action on Friday.

Colton Ledford http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Colton-Ledford.jpg Colton Ledford Daniel Hawkins http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Daniel-Hawkins-1.jpg Daniel Hawkins