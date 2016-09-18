Mistakes cost Lions in loss to Ada

ADA – Special teams miscues, offensive turnovers and defensive penalties to extend drives are a recipe for disaster on the gridiron and definitely were just that for the Durant Lions Friday night as they closed the non-district portion of their schedule with a 35-6 loss to Ada at Norris Field.

The Lions made an art form of being your own worst enemy in the first half and it got off to an ominous start early.

Ada utilized defensive penalties on Durant three times on third down to keep a scoring drive alive that put the Cougars on top 7-0 with Micah Hutchins’ two-yard plunge into the end zone late in the first quarter.

Special teams then got in on the mistakes as the Lions failed to cover two consecutive kickoffs which Ada pounced on and turned into short touchdown drives that covered only 38 and 28 yards to quickly extend the lead to 21-0.

After that the Lions were trying to play catch-up the rest of the night.

“Penalties obviously hurt us early on defensively,” head coach Randy Matthews said afterward. “We had a good chance at getting a fumble and nearly had an interception but those penalties on third down kept their offense on the field.

“Then the kicking game really let us down. It’s not like we don’t practice those situations because we have put a major emphasis on it this year each week. We just didn’t go get the football twice for whatever reason. Give Ada credit though. They took advantage of nearly every mistake we made.”

The Lions’ offense could never get much going either on the ground or through the air in the opening half, managing just 94 yards on 27 snaps as the Ada defense put them in long yardage situations that also resulted in a pair of interceptions.

Ada pushed the lead to 28-0 with a five-yard touchdown pass just before the half.

The second half didn’t get much better as Durant totaled 28 yards on 16 third quarter snaps and committed a third special teams mistake that Ada converted into points, muffing a punt just inside its own territory when two Lions ran into each other.

The hosts punched that one in on a six-play, 46-yard drive to make it 35-0.

“We dug ourselves a hole early on and just kept giving them (Ada) more and more chances,” Matthews added. “We weren’t able to stem the tide and go down and score ourselves. It was just poor execution that we must get cleaned up for district play.”

Durant was finally able to get on the board less than a minute into the fourth quarter when Tre Harper broke free for one of the few times all night and raced 47 yards to paydirt. The extra point misfired and that proved to be it for the scoring as the Lions got into the red zone one other time but came away empty handed.

Ada finished with 367 yards of total offense, 130 of which came on the ground and 237 through the air as quarterback Jack McFarlane was extremely efficient, completing 22 of 28 passes. His favorite target Kylen Cooper snagged 10 of those aerials for 135 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Harper ended with 114 yards on 20 carries to top the Durant offensive attack. Bryan Usry had 14 tackles as well on the defensive side.

Lineman Trever Wann was taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of play as a precaution. Matthews said that Wann was moving all his extremities but was awaiting word after the game on his condition.

Durant must look to rebound quickly with another road test next week at Coweta to begin district play.

“The good thing is we have a clean slate now,” Matthews said. “We’ve got to get ready for Coweta. They made the playoffs last year and have a good football team. It’s going to be a challenge.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Lion defenders Parker Morgan (51) and Bryan Usry (25) had several tackles each to lead the Durant defense on Friday in a loss to Ada. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Parker-Morgan-Bryan-Usry.jpg Lion defenders Parker Morgan (51) and Bryan Usry (25) had several tackles each to lead the Durant defense on Friday in a loss to Ada. Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Durant’s Matthew Knox had two receptions for 35 yards against Ada on Friday night. The Lions open district play at Coweta this week. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DFB-22e.jpg Durant’s Matthew Knox had two receptions for 35 yards against Ada on Friday night. The Lions open district play at Coweta this week. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat