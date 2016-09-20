Takeaways fuel Southeastern win over Oklahoma Baptist

SHAWNEE – Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry is a firm believer that special teams and takeaways are keys to every football game.

That couldn’t have been truer than Saturday when the Savage Storm utilized Oklahoma Baptist miscues to post a 42-22 Great American Conference victory at Crain Family Stadium and improve to 2-1 on the young season.

Despite a sluggish offensive start, Southeastern cashed in on a pair of short scoring drives in the first period after the Bison turned the ball over on Savage Storm punts. The first scoring march covered just nine yards and the second 21 yards as Devlon Wortham barreled in for each touchdown.

That was only two of four Savage Storm touchdowns off Oklahoma Baptist turnovers as the hosts gave it up five times while Southeastern did not turn the ball over once in the contest.

“We were a little beat up on defense coming in but those guys came up with some big plays for us,” Atterberry said. “All phases had to come together. We just weren’t as consistent as I would have liked. We did some things out of character. But this is not an easy place to play and hats off to them. It was hot and muggy and different playing at noon for us. All wins are good wins though. They aren’t easy to come by in college football, especially on the road.

“They had a good quarterback with a lot of good players around him. They beat Arkansas Tech last week and are a good team.”

Unlike the previous week against Ouachita Baptist, Southeastern’s offense got off to a very slow start as a 74-yard touchdown pass from C.B. Cantwell to Kaymon Farmer was one of the lone bright spots in the opening half. That put the Storm ahead 21-7 in the second quarter before the Bison rallied to within 21-13 before intermission.

The second half, however, was a little different story.

Southeastern put together two monster scoring marches, the first covering 70 yards in nine plays and the second 76 yards in 12 plays, with Ronnie Green finishing off both with scoring runs.

The defense then set up the final touchdown after Luke Craddock’s second interception of the day and return to the OBU four yard line. Cantwell bolted into the end zone on the first play for a commanding 42-15 lead at that point.

“Our offense came up with a couple big drives in the second half,” Atterberry commented. “It really helped give our defense a break.”

Overall, Southeastern was outgained 419 to 405 in total yardage but the Bison miscues were the difference.

Wortham finished with 109 yards while Green chipped in 80 on the ground. Cantwell threw for 195 yards as Farmer was again the top target with two catches for 93 yards.

In addition to Craddock’s two interceptions, Raheem Wilson contributed one pick to move him within one interception of the school career record.

Atterberry also wasn’t too happy about the penalties as the Storm was flagged 14 times for 120 yards.

“We’ve got to get that cleaned up,” he added.

Southeastern returns home this week to face Southern Nazarene for Homecoming with a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Paul Laird Field.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Senior running back Devlon Wortham takes flight on this leap to the end zone Saturday against Oklahoma Baptist. Wortham rushed for 109 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Savage Storm in a 42-22 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_WorthamTD.jpg Senior running back Devlon Wortham takes flight on this leap to the end zone Saturday against Oklahoma Baptist. Wortham rushed for 109 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Savage Storm in a 42-22 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry (wearing white) and other assistants talk to Savage Storm defenders Luke Craddock (26), Reggie Marshall (34) and Jarrett Ingram (29) during a timeout Saturday. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_AtterberryChat.jpg Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry (wearing white) and other assistants talk to Savage Storm defenders Luke Craddock (26), Reggie Marshall (34) and Jarrett Ingram (29) during a timeout Saturday. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Defensive back Luke Craddock races upfield with a convoy of blockers after intercepting his second pass on Saturday. Craddock was forced out of bounds at the 4 yard line, setting a short Southeastern touchdown. The Savage Storm scored 28 points off turnovers in a 42-22 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CraddockINT.jpg Defensive back Luke Craddock races upfield with a convoy of blockers after intercepting his second pass on Saturday. Craddock was forced out of bounds at the 4 yard line, setting a short Southeastern touchdown. The Savage Storm scored 28 points off turnovers in a 42-22 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat