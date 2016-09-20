Hime, Harper spark Lady Lions to crucial district victory

Coming off their last loss over a month ago, the Durant Lady Lions posted a pivotal district win over Piedmont to ignite what proved to be a 17-game win streak. Ironically, the Lady Wildcats were again the foe after a tough loss on Saturday.

The Lady Lions rode timely hits and another terrific pitching performance from Sydney Hampton to a crucial 9-0 victory over Piedmont Monday night at the DHS diamond, setting them up in great position to once again host a Class 5A regional tournament.

Could lightning strike twice with another lengthy winning streak that would carry Durant a long way in the postseason?

“We hit the ball well in key spots, especially the middle and the bottom of the order,” head coach Aaron Mullens said. “It was a disappointing loss on Saturday (1-0 at Coweta) but this was one we had to bounce back and have.

“Hannah (Hime) had some really good at bats and finished with a big night for us. Sydney threw it well again for us. We just have to take care of business over the next week with Tulsa Memorial, McGuinness and Tulsa Edison and we’ll host regionals. Hopefully we can build off this and start another streak.”

Piedmont threatened right off the bat with a bloop double from Kenedi Morelock but she was left stranded at second as Hampton recorded three straight outs.

Durant, now 23-4, quickly countered as Haley Morgan and Hampton singled before walks to Destinee Lewis and Breanna Simmons. Back-to-back two-out hits from Shayla Harper and Hannah Hime drove in runs to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Lions tacked on a run in the third after Taylor Russell reached on an error, moved to third on a Morgan double and scored off a Hampton sacrifice fly.

One inning later Durant pushed the margin to 5-0 as they capitalized on a Piedmont error along with singles from Harper and Hime.

Piedmont lone singles in the third and fourth but could not do anything else against the Durant senior hurler.

The hosts then put it away for good with a four-run uprising in the fifth, just missing enough runs for a run rule.

Hime triggered the flurry with a single down the right field line and Rachel Lamb followed a bloop single. Russell got one run in despite hitting into a double play before Morgan showed off her speed for another Lady Lion tally in just three pitches. The sophomore leadoff batter was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third when the throw got away and then immediately came across on a wild pitch.

Hampton reached on an error moments later before Destinee Lewis belted a two-run homer over the centerfield wall.

Hime finished with three hits and drove in a pair to fuel the offensive charge. Harper and Morgan chipped in two hits each and Hampton, Lewis and Lamb notched one apiece.

Hampton went the distance in the pitching circle, yielding just three hits with five strikeouts and no walks. No Lady Wildcat advanced past second base.

Durant will be back at home on Friday, facing Tulsa Memorial at 4 p.m., before taking on McGuinness for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday for Senior Day.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Senior Destinee Lewis is shown here getting congratulated by head coach Aaron Mullens after a big home run in the Lady Lions’ last home game with Ada. She duplicated that feat on Monday night with another two-run blast to help Durant to a key 9-0 win over Piedmont. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LewisHomeRub.jpg Senior Destinee Lewis is shown here getting congratulated by head coach Aaron Mullens after a big home run in the Lady Lions’ last home game with Ada. She duplicated that feat on Monday night with another two-run blast to help Durant to a key 9-0 win over Piedmont.