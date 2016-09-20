Durant girls take 1st, boys 6th at Princeton meet

It was another big performance by the Durant cross country teams Saturday as they ran at the Princeton Prisoner of War Camp in Princeton, Texas.

Durant’s varsity girls claimed another first place team finish in the two-mile race that included more than 90 runners.

The Lady Lions were spurred by Regan Ramos with a seventh place time of 13:25. Kylee Reed took 10th in 13:32, Jenny Terron was 12th at 13:36 while Adrian Tucker finished 14th in 13:48.

Other Durant girls placers were Catie McCraw, 22nd in 14:12; Cassie Bisson, 26th at 14:13; Val Orozco, 30th in 14:22; and Kendall Cordell, 35th in 14:30.

The junior varsity girls division featured more than 50 runners and the Lady Lions were first once again in the team standings with eight competitors all in the Top 20. Top finisher was Jacy Springer, who was second in 13:51.

Haleigh Patrick claimed ninth at 15:02 with Carlie Cordell in 11th in 15:24. Jennifer Monroy placed 12th in 15:28, Morgan Patrick was 13th at 15:30, Madilyn Rhynes checked in 15th in 15:36, Kenslie Clark took 16th at 15:41 and Nakayla Arguelles finished 17th in a time of 15:43.

Durant’s other finishers included Cinthia Terron, 29th at 17:16; Evelyn Wilkerson, 30th in 17:20; Anastasia Romero, 43rd in 19:19; and Stephanie Gatlin clocked in at a mark of 19:48 for 47th.

The Lions’ varsity boys wrapped up sixth in the team standings over the three-mile course topped by a third place individual finish by Jose Vazquez in 17:18.

Nick Orozco took 30th at 19:07 and Cody Hicks was 33rd just tenths of a second behind Orozco. J.D. Youngblood placed 37th in 19:15, Caden Orlando was 49th at 19:46, Dakota Wallce checked in 53rd with a time of 19:50 and Bentley Shattuck was 63rd in 20:20.

Durant’s JV boys notched several quality finishes, including Jessie Barker in 11th with a time of 20:11, Jose Hernandez 24th in 21:02, Alex Stacey 26th at 21:09, Isaias Polanco 46th in 22:18, Noe Villegas 53rd at 22:35, Dillon Bauchmann 57th in 22:43 and Alex Shastid 59th at 22:44.

The Lions also had Samuel Spur Brown in 60th (22:46), Seth Wilson 69th (23:24), Blake Burkhalter 73rd (23:40), Timothy Aliazas 78th (24:06), Angel Lerma 83rd (25:01), Stephen Marcum 92nd (26:41), Potato Issac Palmer 98th (27:27), Aaron Latham 104th (27:50) and Peyton Hayes was 105th (27:54).

“We normally average 80-85 runners, but this is the most kids we’ve ever had in cross country with 87,” Durant coach Amanda Reynolds said. “We have 62 high school and 25 middle school runners this year. The kids competed really well and get better and better each week.

“They work hard during practice and are a great group to have around. It makes me proud to see them give just a little bit more when Coach Bokies and I encourage them during a race and they are tired and hot and have been thinking they are giving all they got. They always dig deep and give us just a little bit more.”

Durant’s middle school runners also participated with the girls group of Demi Hood 18th at 15:52, Jordan Wood 32nd in 17:11, Laken Seeton 45th at 17:56; Petra Gorges 53rd in 18:17, Madeline Nix (89th at 22:24) as well as Mallorie Norton (23:54), Alaria Bell (24:40), Macy Cox (24:56) and Caitlyn Hall (27:56).

Leading the boys finishers was Cory Hicks in 13th (13:10), Dawson Reed 17th (13:17) and Breydon Heflin 31st (13:50). Others competitors were Dawson Bowman in 73rd (15:47), James Airington (87th at 16:14) along with Damein Kemp (21:34), Miguel Vazquez (22:44) and Jonathan St. Clair (23:00).

This will be a busy week for the cross country teams as they will travel to Fort Washita for a meet Tuesday at 4:30 and then host the Durant Invitational on Saturday at 8 a.m. at the high school.

