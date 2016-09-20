Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 19. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Jenks (14) (4-0) 70 1

2. Union (2-1) 56 2

3. Norman North (3-0) 42 3

4. Westmoore (3-0) 24 T4

5. Broken Arrow (1-2) 10 T4

Others receiving votes: Southmoore 6, Edmond Santa Fe 1, Owasso 1.

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

1. Bixby (11) (1-2) 67 1

2. Booker T. Washington (2-2) 51 2

3. Muskogee (3) (3-0) 50 3

4. Lawton (1-2) 9 NR

(tie) Stillwater (2-1) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Midwest City 6, Choctaw 6, Putnam City 6, Putnam West 3, Sand Springs 3.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lawton Mac (10) (3-0) 136 1

2. Carl Albert (3) (3-0) 124 2

3. Altus (1) (3-0) 112 3

4. Collinsville (2-1) 95 4

5. McGuinness (2-1) 75 7

6. Ardmore (2-1) 54 5

7. Del City (2-1) 49 6

8. Bishop Kelley (2-1) 48 8

9. Tulsa Memorial (2-0) 29 10

10. Guthrie (1-2) 20 9

Others receiving votes: Noble 12, Skiatook 8, McAlester 6, Northwest 1, Shawnee 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Wagoner (13) (3-0) 139 1

2. Oologah (1) (3-0) 123 2

3. Heritage Hall (3-0) 114 3

4. Tuttle (3-0) 89 5

5. Metro Christian (3-0) 83 6

6. Cache (3-0) 63 7

7. Cascia Hall (2-1) 49 4

8. Clinton (2-1) 38 8

9. Hilldale (3-0) 35 9

10. Poteau (2-1) 25 10

Others receiving votes: Weatherford 4, Ada 4, Blanchard 3, Bethany 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Jones (14) (4-0) 140 1

2. John Marshall (2-1) 117 2

3. Anadarko (2-1) 105 3

4. Berryhill (3-0) 93 5

5. Lincoln Christian (2-1) 79 6

6. Locust Grove (3-0) 62 8

7. Plainview (3-1) 54 4

8. Sulphur (3-1) 35 7

9. Cushing (3-1) 26 T9

10. Douglass (2-1) 25 T9

Others receiving votes: Prague 20, Kingfisher 6, Stigler 4, Westville 2, Seminole 1, Bristow 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Adair (5) (3-1) 128 T1

2. Chisholm (6) (3-0) 123 T1

3. Millwood (3) (3-0) 117 3

4. Vian (2-1) 87 5

5. Davis (1-2) 81 4

6. Lindsay (4-0) 78 6

7. Haskell (4-0) 46 8

8. Alva (4-0) 38 9

9. Victory Christian (2-1) 23 10

10. Stroud (3-1) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Marietta 9, Washington 6, Wilburton 5, Tonkawa 4, Holdenville 3, Commerce 2, Panama 2, Wyandotte 2, Spiro 1, Luther 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Hominy (10) (3-0) 133 2

2. Cashion (3) (3-1) 117 1

3. Rejoice Christian School (3-0) 112 3

4. Minco (3-0) 101 4

5. Afton (3-0) 68 7

(tie) Hollis (2-1) 68 6

7. Talihina (1) (3-1) 47 8

8. Watonga (4-0) 44 T9

9. Wayne (3-0) 30 T9

10. Ringling (1-2) 15 5

Others receiving votes: Crescent 13, Wynnewood 7, Apache 6, Mooreland 4, Barnsdall 3, Morrison 1, Sayre 1.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

1. Davenport (14) (3-0) 70 1

2. Dewar (4-0) 37 3

3. Laverne (4-0) 33 4

4. Shattuck (3-0) 27 5

5. Depew (4-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Geary 9, Pioneer 7, Seiling 7, Weleetka 5, Alex 3, Cherokee 2.

Class C

School Total Points Prv

1. Pond Creek-Hunter (12) (3-0) 67 1

2. Grandfield (1) (3-0) 44 3

(tie) Tipton (1) (3-1) 44 2

4. Bluejacket (3-0) 26 4

5. Thackerville (3-0) 22 5

Others receiving votes: Tyrone 4, Sharon-Mutual 3.