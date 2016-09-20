Calera, Silo notch huge wins heading into district

Senior Shawn Harper proved to be the Latta killer on Monday as Calera posted a huge 11-inning 4-3 victory over the host Panthers heading into district playoffs.

Harper had two of the Bulldogs’ four hits with a pair of home runs, scored three times and drove in three runs.

“Shawn was just unbelievable,” Calera head coach Ricky Teafatiller said. “They even intentionally walked him leading off the 11th and he ended up scoring the winning run.”

Latta held a 3-2 lead in the seventh when Harper smashed a solo blast to knot the score and force extras. That was after a two-run blast in the third stanza which had tied the game earlier.

Harper then led off the 11th and was intentionally walked before scoring on a two-out hit by Tyler Shupert.

Chase Hamiltion had the Bulldogs’ only other hit in the nearly four-hour marathon affair.

Calera used six pitchers with Dillon Bumgarner, Tristen Corbin, James Vazquez and Luke Weddle combining for seven frames of scoreless relief to allow the visitors to rally.

The Bulldogs open district play on Thursday at 2 p.m. facing Colbert at Rock Creek.

Silo 6, Byng 2

A monster five-run second inning broke open a tight contest and lifted the Silo Rebels to a 6-2 win over second-ranked Byng on Monday evening.

Both teams plated a run in the first before Silo took command with seven hits in the second frame alone. Parker Holland and Dainjer Robinson had the big blows with RBI doubles.

Southpaw Braeden Wright cruised through seven innings in picking up the complete game pitching win. He yielded two runs while scattering three hits, struck out one and walked one, taking advantage of outstanding defense by the Rebels.

Holland finished a perfect four for four at the plate to pace the offensive attack. Trevor Daily chipped in two hits as Robinson, Hunter Ratcliffe, Carson Atwood, Jake Hamilton and Joyal Savage contributed one each.

Silo, now 21-5, opens district tournament play at home on Thursday with Achille and Soper visiting.

Calera’s Shawn Harper had a monster performance against Latta on Monday with a pair of home runs, three runs scored and three RBI to help the Bulldogs to a 4-3 win in 11 innings. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ShawnHarper.jpg Calera’s Shawn Harper had a monster performance against Latta on Monday with a pair of home runs, three runs scored and three RBI to help the Bulldogs to a 4-3 win in 11 innings.