Vazquez 2nd, Lions place 3rd in Fort Washita CC Meet

FORT WASHITA – Hundreds of runners from throughout southern Oklahoma, north Texas and as far away as DeQueen, Arkansas converged on Fort Washita Tuesday evening for the Annual Silo Cross Country Invitational.

Area competitors fared very well in the event led by Durant Lion senior Jose Vazquez who cruised through the three-mile course in a time of 18 minutes, 43 seconds, finishing behind only Plainview standout Dalton Bowden in the individual competition. In total, there were more than 150 runners participating and Durant took third as a team.

“Our kids really competed well,” Durant coach Amanda Reynolds said. “We have a busy week with three meets in eight days so they are giving us all they’ve got right now in the heat. I’m really proud of the way Jose is running. He’s definitely got his eyes set on his goal.”

Other varsity Lions who notched strong showings in the event included freshman Cody Hicks, who was 19th overall in a time of 20:11. Dominic Wynn placed 27th at 20:54, Caden Orlando checked in 34th in 21:26, Dakota Wallace ended 37th at 21:32, Nick Orozco was 41st in 21:38 and Bentley Shattuck placed 42nd at 21:39.

Jessie Barker also placed 56th in 22:11, J.D. Youngblood was 57th at 22:12, Jose Hernandez took 58th in 22:14, Dillon Bachmann was 86th in 23:55 while Alex Stacey ended with a time of 24:54.

Silo had several solid placers in the boys division as well. Brandon Dark took 16th with a time of 20:03, Jacob Long was 26th in 20:49, Jesse Pratt ended 32nd in 21:15, Nicolas Posekany was 85th in 23:49, Dustin Barron placed 88th at 24:02.

Achille was well represented with Lane Grider in 49th at 22:04, Mason Nichols took 52nd at 22:08, Sergio Vasquez of claimed 73rd in 23:08 while Kody Steward finished in 25:29 for 111th. Wally Hite from Victory Life Academy also ended 91st at 24:13.

The Durant Lady Lions had a solid team finish as well in the event but the team standings were not available prior to press time.

Kylee Reed was the top finisher in 14th at 14:11 in the two-mile course but several of her teammates were close behind.

Senior Jenny Terron checked in 16th at 14:12.12, Jacy Springer was 17th in 14:13, Regan Ramos took 20th at 14:16, Adrian Tucker was 22nd in 14:26, Cassie Bisson was 31st at 15:17 and Kendall Cordell ended 33rd with a time of 15:22.

Other Durant runners posted solid times as well with Val Orozco at 15:38 for 39th, Catie McCraw was 40th in 15:43, Haleigh Patrick posted a 16:11, Jennifer Monroy had a time of 16:13, Nakayla Arguelles was clocked in 16:42, Carlie Cordell recorded a 16:44, Madilyn Scott had a 16:46 and Madilyn Rhynes a 17:04.

“The girls are motivated right now as well and focused on pack running today, which is something we’ve been working on to help with team points,” Reynolds added. “We are seeing some great senior leadership out of Jenny Terron and Adrian Tucker with this group as well.

“We are looking forward to hosting our meet on Saturday at DHS.”

Silo’s Kassidy Long took 27th in the competition with a time of 15:01 while teammate McKinsey Rogers finished in 16:34.

Other local results were not available at press time.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

