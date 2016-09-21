SE miscues costly in volleyball loss to OBU

After watching her team squander leads in both the first and third sets Tuesday night, Southeastern volleyball coach Brianna Barry was obviously a bit frustrated.

Oklahoma Baptist used both those rallies, including a pair of serving errors by the Lady Storm when serving for the winner in set number 3, to topple Southeastern, 3-1, in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

“We just didn’t do the little things correctly,” Barry said afterward. “They capitalized on our mistakes. Volleyball is a crazy game. One or two plays can shift the momentum in a big way, just like tonight. We showed some good things tonight, especially in the second set, and had some good moments.

“We’re going to need to build off those positives, correct the mistakes and get ready for two more big conference matches this week.”

Southeastern got off to a sensational start in the opening set, scoring eight straight points, including a pair of big kills from Karine Cavalcante and three assists by Alissa Benson.

Oklahoma Baptist rallied to finally even things up at 22 and then finished the set on a 5-0 scoring run for the 25-22 win.

Set number two was a nip and tuck affair until a monster flurry by the Lady Storm midway through helped put it away. In the run Southeastern scored nine consecutive points after leading by a slim 15-14 margin. Seven of those came off OBU errors while Erika Costain contributed a pair of nice kills with Abby Jameson adding another as well as the set winner moments later.

The third set is where the tide seemed to turn the Lady Bison way for good as Southeastern took a 24-22 lead after a nice kill by Cavalcante and a OBU error. The visitors however got a big block at the net by Kynnedy Myers to stay alive and kill from Nicole Fleitman tied the score.

Two Lady Storm attack errors accounted for the final points for OBU.

Southeastern could never seem to regain the momentum in the fourth and final set as Oklahoma Baptist led all the way for the match win.

Benson finished with 39 assists for Southeastern while Caitlin Cosby led the charge defensively with 29 digs along with 15 from Cavalcante, who also chipped in 13 kills. Abby Jameson and Costain posted 10 kills apiece.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

logo http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SEimage.jpg logo