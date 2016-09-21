Rock Creek rallies to edge Caddo for district crown

CADDO – Rock Creek upset host Caddo in dramatic fashion Tuesday night when Kylie Rice drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to propel her Lady Mustangs to a 3-2 victory and the fast pitch softball district championship.
Rock Creek’s Ashlynn Robinson and Caddo’s Katie Harris pitched strong games and both went the distance in a defensive championship game.
The games earlier in the day set up the championship match up as Rock Creek’s run-ruled Achille, 13-0, and Caddo also run ruled the Lady Eagles, 15-1, which set up a best-of-three showdown between Caddo and Rock Creek.
In the championship game Caddo drew first blood in the top of the second inning. Bailey Bradley started off with a double, then Lynia Henry drove in her in on single to give the Lady Bruins a 1-0 lead.
Caddo added another run in the fifth inning after Olivia Weaver smashed a double and scored on a Tanna Hightower sacrifice to give the Lady Bruins a 2-0 edge.
Rock Creek’s comeback began in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Jaley Angello hit a single and Robinson put down a bunt as the throw to first base went wide allowing Angello to score.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rock Creek still trailed 2-1, but with two outs Angello got on base with a single. Robinson helped her own cause and tied the game with a RBI double to send the game into extra innings.
It took until the 10th inning for Rock Creek to finish its comeback win. Robinson coaxed a leadoff walk and Lainey Jestis laid down a bunt and was called safe at first base. Rice dug into the batter’s box and hammered the ball on a rope into the outfield gap for the win.
Caddo won the first game of the day between the teams, 7-0, putting up six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Weaver started the frenzy with a double. Then Hightower and Harris followed up with run- scoring singles. Henry continued the inning with a single that scored two runs. Allison Nickles hit as triple that scored a run and Brittney Miller drove in a run on a bunt.
Rock Creek then won an 8-5 do-or-die game four to force the finale.
The Lady Mustangs took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning off of Caddo miscues. With the bases loaded, Maci Burns drew a walk to force in run. Then a wild pitch scored another and the throw to home plate went awry as another runner crossed. Angello hit a RBI single to give Rock Creek a 4-0 lead.
Caddo jumped back into the game in top of the third inning when Hightower knocked in a run off a triple and Harris drove in a run on a single, cutting the margin in half.
In the fourth inning, Rock Creek extended its lead with four more runs. Miller hit a single into the outfield for a run scored. Two runs would score on wild pitches and Hightower drove in a run and the Lady Mustangs led 8-2.
Caddo tried to rally and scored two runs in the fifth inning on RBIs from Brooke Crawford and Bradley. They scored one more run in the seventh inning off a single by Nickles, but it wasn’t enough.
