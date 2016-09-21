Rock Creek rallies to edge Caddo for district crown

CADDO – Rock Creek upset host Caddo in dramatic fashion Tuesday night when Kylie Rice drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to propel her Lady Mustangs to a 3-2 victory and the fast pitch softball district championship.

Rock Creek’s Ashlynn Robinson and Caddo’s Katie Harris pitched strong games and both went the distance in a defensive championship game.

The games earlier in the day set up the championship match up as Rock Creek’s run-ruled Achille, 13-0, and Caddo also run ruled the Lady Eagles, 15-1, which set up a best-of-three showdown between Caddo and Rock Creek.

In the championship game Caddo drew first blood in the top of the second inning. Bailey Bradley started off with a double, then Lynia Henry drove in her in on single to give the Lady Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Caddo added another run in the fifth inning after Olivia Weaver smashed a double and scored on a Tanna Hightower sacrifice to give the Lady Bruins a 2-0 edge.

Rock Creek’s comeback began in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Jaley Angello hit a single and Robinson put down a bunt as the throw to first base went wide allowing Angello to score.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rock Creek still trailed 2-1, but with two outs Angello got on base with a single. Robinson helped her own cause and tied the game with a RBI double to send the game into extra innings.

It took until the 10th inning for Rock Creek to finish its comeback win. Robinson coaxed a leadoff walk and Lainey Jestis laid down a bunt and was called safe at first base. Rice dug into the batter’s box and hammered the ball on a rope into the outfield gap for the win.

Caddo won the first game of the day between the teams, 7-0, putting up six runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Weaver started the frenzy with a double. Then Hightower and Harris followed up with run- scoring singles. Henry continued the inning with a single that scored two runs. Allison Nickles hit as triple that scored a run and Brittney Miller drove in a run on a bunt.

Rock Creek then won an 8-5 do-or-die game four to force the finale.

The Lady Mustangs took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning off of Caddo miscues. With the bases loaded, Maci Burns drew a walk to force in run. Then a wild pitch scored another and the throw to home plate went awry as another runner crossed. Angello hit a RBI single to give Rock Creek a 4-0 lead.

Caddo jumped back into the game in top of the third inning when Hightower knocked in a run off a triple and Harris drove in a run on a single, cutting the margin in half.

In the fourth inning, Rock Creek extended its lead with four more runs. Miller hit a single into the outfield for a run scored. Two runs would score on wild pitches and Hightower drove in a run and the Lady Mustangs led 8-2.

Caddo tried to rally and scored two runs in the fifth inning on RBIs from Brooke Crawford and Bradley. They scored one more run in the seventh inning off a single by Nickles, but it wasn’t enough.

Contact Randy Bruce at randynbruce@gmail.com

Caddo’s Bailey Bradley makes a throw across the diamond during Tuesday’s Class A district tournament in Caddo. The Lady Bruins won the first game against Rock Creek but then dropped two straight for the district crown and berth in next week’s regional tournament. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CaddoBaileyBradley-25a.jpg Caddo’s Bailey Bradley makes a throw across the diamond during Tuesday’s Class A district tournament in Caddo. The Lady Bruins won the first game against Rock Creek but then dropped two straight for the district crown and berth in next week’s regional tournament. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat Rock Creek celebrates its district championship after a long day of softball, including a 3-2 win in the 10-inning championship finale over Caddo. The Lady Mustangs advance on into regional action next week. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RockCreekSoftballTeam.jpg Rock Creek celebrates its district championship after a long day of softball, including a 3-2 win in the 10-inning championship finale over Caddo. The Lady Mustangs advance on into regional action next week. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat