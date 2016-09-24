Silo wins baseball district title over Soper

SILO – Parker Holland continued to be scorching hot with four hits offensively and Jake Hamilton gutted through six strong innings on the mound to spur Silo to a 9-1 district championship win over Soper Friday morning.

The Rebels, 24-5, now await regional tournament pairings that will be handed down by the OSSAA early in the week.

It should be one of the most competitive regional weeks in many years with the amount of parity across the state in Class A this fall.

“It’s as tough as it’s been in a long time with the amount of teams all capable of getting to the state tournament,” Rebel coach Billy Jack Bowen said Friday. “Whoever makes it out of those regionals next week will really have to earn it. There are going to be a whole bunch of good teams left at home.”

Fifth-ranked Silo kept its postseason quest rolling along in good shape with key hits and solid pitching from Jake Hamilton.

The lanky righthander had far from his best stuff, walking six (including three in one inning) while gutting through six innings for the mound victory. He allowed just four hits and struck out 10 Red Bears. He made pitches when he had to in order to get out of jams almost completely unscathed however.

“Jake battled through it and got by,” Bowen said. “He didn’t throw as many strikes as we would have liked but managed to get out of trouble several times.”

Silo jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first, making the most of one hit – a single by Holland. The Rebels then pushed across three more in the top of the second to take command.

Kash Walls walked and Braeden Wright double before RBI hits from Holland and Ratcliffe. Soper plated its only run in the bottom of the stanza, getting just one hit coupled with three free passes before Hamilton stemmed the tide.

The Rebels erupted for three more runs in the fifth inning as Holland once again ignited the flurry with a single before stealing second. Korben Ford chipped in a run-scoring hit and Carson Atwood also had a RBI single.

Walls singled to start another scoring charge in the sixth and eventually came across on Wright’s sacrifice fly. The Rebels then cashed in a final run in the seventh with a Joyal Savage single sandwiched in between a Soper error, fielder’s choice and wild pitch.

Holland was the only batter with multiple hits for Silo as Ford, Ratcliffe, Atwood, Savage, Walls and Wright all ended with one apiece.

“Soper’s got a good group and Terry (Thurman) does a good job with them,” Bowen commented. “We had to come out and really compete against them, which is good for us heading into regionals.

“We’re trying to fine tune some things and getting everyone going at the plate. (Parker) Holland and (Joyal) Savage had really good weeks for us hitting the baseball.”

Silo’s Parker Holland scrambles back to the bag at first during a recent contest. Holland had four hits Friday morning to help spark the Rebels to a 9-1 district championship victory over Soper. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ParkerHolland.jpg Silo’s Parker Holland scrambles back to the bag at first during a recent contest. Holland had four hits Friday morning to help spark the Rebels to a 9-1 district championship victory over Soper.